Warner Len Mattice entered into eternal life on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 66, surrounded by his loving wife and family at his residence in Utah.
Warner, son of Len and Lucille Mattice, was born on January 26, 1956, in Safford, Arizona. He was the youngest of six children. Warner grew up attending schools in Pima, Arizona. He was an outstanding athlete, an accomplished 4-year letterman, an honor student, and a recipient of the Duty To God award. Following his graduation from Pima High School, Warner received an athletic scholarship in basketball to Eastern Arizona College.
In 1975, Warner served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a missionary, he served in several leadership roles including District Leader, Zone Leader, and Assistant to the Mission President.
His service in the church continued throughout his life. He served in many capacities including the High Priest Quorum, multiple Bishoprics, and the Sunday School.
Warner shared his love of agriculture with his father. Throughout his career of 38 years, he served on the Calcot Board, Farm Bureau Board, Canal Boards, Cotton Gin Boards and was featured in Farm Futures as one of the Top 100 Best Managed Farms in the country.
Warner also dedicated his time and talents to service in the community as a volunteer AEMT of the Pima Fire Department for 25 years, Assistant Fire Chief, City Councilman, Town Councilman, Vice Mayor, and a member of the Cotton Research and Protection Council, touching and blessing the lives of his fellowman. He was well respected in his career and in his life of service.
After retiring, Warner and his wife, Marie loved serving in the Payson, Utah Temple and at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City.
Warner faithfully endured his battle with PSP the last years of his life. He lived an exemplary life, understanding the trials and purpose of this life. He was an inspiration to his family and to those who knew him. His life was grounded in faith, gratitude, dignity, and hard work.
Warner was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who loved his family dearly.
Warner is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and siblings. Preceded in death by his parents. The family wishes to thank the Neurology Department at the University of Utah, the Hospice staff, and all those who have been so supportive.
Funeral Graveside services will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, beginning at 10:00 AM with a viewing held prior to services. Internment to take place at Memorial Estates Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.