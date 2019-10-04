Warren Roger Hultman, 85, from Safford and formerly from Maple Grove, Minn.
Our loving dad and grandfather passed away Sept. 27 2019, with his family at his side. He was a wonderful, kind loving father and grandfather. He will deeply be missed.
He was born April 10, 1934, in St. Cloud, Minn., to Margaret Hultman (Jones) and Charles Oscar Hultman.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Beverly Hultman (Brutger); daughter, Rachelle Hultman; sisters, Muriel Serois and Maxine Peterson; and brothers, Duane Hultman and James Hultman.
He is survived by: wife, Regina Hultman (Palmer); sister, Betty Arseneau; children, Rebecca Linn (Larry), Charles Hultman (Cindy), Lori Vukson and Robert Hultman; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Warren served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked several years as an estimator in construction. He then owned the Big Lake Hardware store.
After retirement, he moved to Arizona and spent hours rock hunting. He had a very inquisitive mind. He was a strong Christian, and friendly and very outgoing.
The family plans to hold a private memorial at a later date.