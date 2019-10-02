Wayne Nelson McBride, age 79, passed away Sept. 25, 2019, at his home in Mesa. He was married to Linda Lue Mulleneaux for 57 years.
Wayne was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Safford to Herald and Fay McBride. Wayne was born and raised in Safford and, after graduating from Safford High School, Wayne enlisted as an airman with the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic, and was honorably discharged in 1964.
He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Arizona State University. He worked as an engineer for Air Research and Boeing.
In 1971, he graduated from the Arizona Department of Public Safety/Arizona Highway Patrol Academy class No. 17. Wayne was stationed in Salome, Black Canyon City, Tempe and finished his career with AZDPS in Flagstaff. He retired with the rank of sergeant.
During his career he spent many years in the Aviation Division as a paramedic/officer/sergeant. This was the highlight of his career and spoke highly of this prestigious assignment.
Later, he worked as a Probation Officer in Coconino and Maricopa counties. He also worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections as an internal affairs/criminal investigator.
Wayne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a scout leader, Stake missionary, bishopric counselor and served a service mission with Linda.
He loved vacations on the West Coast in San Clemente, Calif., with Linda, aviation, cars, metalworking, auto mechanics, RV travel and spending time with his family.
He is survived by: his wife, Linda; his son, Gregg (Joanna); son, Mark (Shawna); daughter, Lori Ray (Rocky); daughter, Stephanie Jacobson (Travis); brother, Gary McBride; sister, Jeanette Mullenaux; sister, Kathleen Crockett; brother, Robert McBride; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Wayne has many friends and will be missed dearly.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Bunker’s University Chapel, 3529 E. University Dr., in Mesa. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with a visitation one-hour prior at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1150 E. Guadalupe Rd. in Gilbert.