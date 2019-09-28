Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and hero, Wayne Roger Echols, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Wayne was passionate about living life to the fullest and was always the first to assist those in need or fix a problem that needed solving. Most recently, he enjoyed the peace he felt while serving as an ordinance worker in the Kansas City LDS Temple. While he was an independent, self-made man, he knew in whom to place his trust — his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He pursued many adventures and hobbies throughout his life including flying, scouting, farming, hunting, HAM radio, and bowling.
Never one to sit still, he began chopping wood as a teenager and never stopped working throughout his life. With his partners, he built Aurora Petroleum and was a respected business owner.
He spent his last day on Earth enjoying the farm he loved, built and beautified over the last 30 years.
Born Feb. 18, 1943, in Safford, to Roger Alma and Faye Winsor Echols, Wayne spent his early years in Safford with his Grandma Winsor — whom he adored — and two beloved surrogate fathers, Uncles James and Herbert Winsor. After his father returned from serving in World War II, the family settled in Mesa.
After graduating from Mesa High School in 1961, he served a mission to Santiago Chile for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints until 1964. His mission experience instilled a lifelong passion for serving others and he continued his missionary work throughout his life. He had a great love and appreciation for all people and cultures, was able to travel to many parts of the world, but always held a soft spot in his heart for the peoples and places of South America.
He was sealed to Carol Avery in 1966 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. Together they survived raising five children: Jason (Emma) Echols, Julie (Darrell) McMillian, Kelly (Kate) Echols, Karen Echols, and Leslie Echols. From building potato guns and bonfires to tubing on Table Rock Lake, he was an amazing and adventurous grandfather who will be dearly missed by: Zach, Logan, Aimee (Lenin), Sam, Ellie, Matthew, Ethan, Ariana, Emerson, Aedan, Luke, Jonah and Jonathan.
“Papa” traveled the world to be present for important events in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Our family was blessed to have recent celebrations that gave us an opportunity to all be together.
As the eldest son, he leaves behind seven surviving siblings: Woodrow (Claudette) Echols, Rodney (Susan) Echols, Roy (LaDonna) Echols, Donald (SueAnne) Echols, Deon (Leigh) Echols, Kathy (Mark) Hinton, Kim (Lucinda) Echols.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held Aug. 26, 2019, at the Monett Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Monett, Mo. Wayne’s final resting place is at Spring River Cemetery, Verona, Mo.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wbarcranch@gmail.com.