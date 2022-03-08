On Monday, June 21, 2021 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission, Wendy passed unexpectedly. Wendy was born March 8, 1973 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in 1991 and went on to attend JCCC. Wendy transferred to Southeastern Oklahoma State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree from Baker University.
Wendy loved working as a daycare provider for the JCC for several years. She was also an elementary school teacher for Ft. Osage School district and Blue Springs before continuing her career in Morenci, AZ for the last four years.
Wendy is survived by her mother, Deborah Candler and husband Ray of Overland Park, KS; Her brother, Jeremey Banks and wife Alicia; niece Jordyn Banks; two nephews, Joe and Garrett Banks of Overland Park, KS; and her beloved cats, Charlie and Ling Ling.
Wendy had a giving spirit, generous heart, a contagious laugh, and a beautiful smile. She had a huge passion for teaching and always wanted her students to have fun while learning. Teaching was much more than a job to her. Wendy will be missed by family, friends, staff, parents, and her amazing students.
Wendy’s motto: “To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world” -Dr. Suess
“I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you.” A quote to Wendy from former student, Lindsey Waters. She made an everlasting impact on anyone she met. The world is so different without her in it. Happy Birthday in Heaven Wendy Banks!
