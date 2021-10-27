Wesley Edward Powell passed away on Oct. 24, 2021, with his loving family at his side. He was born to his loving parents Milton Wes Powell and Nellie Frances Barnes, on May 23, 1937, in Nampa, Idaho. He had seven siblings, Vivian Dobyns, Wanda Powell, Dean Powell, Nita Powell, Rosalie Powell, and twins Terry and Garry Powell.
Wes attended Fruitland High school in Fruitland, Idaho, and graduated in 1955. After high school, Wes enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Aug. 16, 1956, and worked as a driver construction man or CDCN. He served his country honorably and was discharged in January of 1958. After his time in the U.S. Navy, he began his career at the Standard Oil Company. Wes advanced roles quickly, which led him to the success of owning his own service station which began his career as a business entrepreneur.
A lifelong Christ follower, Wes had served in many capacities throughout his life including bus ministry, youth group leader, senior services, and most recently a member of the Salt House Team.
In 1996 Wes married the love of his life, Debbie Powell. They married in Glendale, Arizona on December 20, 1996 and collectively the couple had six children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Wes lived a full life packed with hobbies such as cars, crafting, artisan, music, animals, dancing, and working out. He was known to be extremely organized and always sought to get the most out of every situation. Wes was passionate, fun, and memorable. He had a very unique sense of humor. You could always count on hearing Wes say: “It is easier to keep up than to catch up,” “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything” and “Enjoy working long and hard, live below one’s means.”
Wes is survived by his loving wife Debbie Powell, children Laurie Powell (Mark Dirth), Julie Mayo, Jackie Powell, Nash Abu-Zahra (Ava Afshari), Naser Abu-Zahra (Michelle Abu-Zahra), and Buddy Powell. His siblings Vivian Dobyns, Nita Powell, Terry Powell (Peggy Powell), Garry Powell, and his grandchildren Jimmy Mayo, Tommy Black, and great-grandchild Paisley Black.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Milton W. Powell, Nellie F. (Barnes) Powell, and siblings Wanda Powell, Dean Powell, and Rosalie Powell.
