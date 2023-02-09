Wesley McEuen

It is with great sadness that the family of Wesley Connor McEuen announce his sudden passing on Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 20.
Wesley Connor McEuen was born in Mesa, Ariz., on Feb. 25, 2002, where he lived until his family moved to Safford. He attended Safford elementary schools and graduated in 2020 from Thatcher High School. He attended Eastern Arizona College for two years, majoring in graphic design.
Wesley worked in retail, until recently beginning a new job at Freeport McMoran in Safford as a haul truck driver. His greatest aspiration for a future career was to train to be a welder. Wesley had a variety of interests and hobbies, including cooking, listening to all types of music, shopping, spending time in Phoenix with his cousins, family trips to Alaska, Mexico and Alpine. He was a talented artist and spent hours making intricate drawings both on paper and on the computer.
Wesley will lovingly be remembered for his humor, loyalty, kindness and generosity. Most of all, he will be missed for his warm hugs!
He is survived by his mother, Stephanie Pena (Mike); his father, Joe Enos; brother, Tyler Welsh; sisters, Rylee Welsh and Emily Pennella; grandparents, Brent and Eileen McEuen; aunts, Stacey McMains (Dean), Paula Christie (Nik) and Kara McEuen, and many cousins.
Funeral services for Wesley will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley" by Bishop Paul Badger of the Safford 2nd Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Vining Funeral Home.