Wesley McEuen

It is with great sadness that the family of Wesley Connor McEuen announce his sudden passing on Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 20.

Wesley Connor McEuen was born in Mesa, Ariz., on Feb. 25, 2002, where he lived until his family moved to Safford. He attended Safford elementary schools and graduated in 2020 from Thatcher High School. He attended Eastern Arizona College for two years, majoring in graphic design.

