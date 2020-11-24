Willetta Beecroft Morris King was born in the Mormon colonies (Colonia Garcia) on April 6, 1934. Her grandfather Beecroft had two wives each with eight children. She had approximately 120 first cousins. She had many stories about her wonderful life as a child in Mexico. Her parents moved to Arizona when she was six. She would hide in the bushes all day instead of going to school because she was afraid of everything in the states.
She lived most of her adult life in Globe and Ft. Thomas, Az. She worked as a manager at the school cafeteria where she baked her homemade bread everyday for over a decade. She loved gardening, cooking, canning, doing genealogy, hunting and fishing. But her greatest love was her family. She spoiled all 10 of her grandchildren. If you ask any of them, they will say their favorite place in all the world was grandma’s house.
She was married 50 years to Dellmore L. Morris until his passing in 2000. She was remarried in 2005 to Lloyd Glen King until his passing in 2018. She and Dell embraced her religion in 1975 and were sealed in the Mesa Temple in 1976.
She is survived by her sister Dorothy (Archie Ray) Elmwood of Roosevelt, Az., her daughter Delletta (Eugene) Welker of Lakeside, Az., her son Randy Morris of Ft. Thomas, Az., her daughter Frankine Bryant of Safford, AZ., 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
She passed peacefully at Faubush Family Home with her sister Dorothy and daughter Fankine by her side. She will be buried at Emery Cemetery next to our dad Dell near their home in Ft. Thomas, Az.
She was adored by many and will be missed more than words can say.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Bulman Miles Funeral Services in Globe, Arizona. Her Interment will take place at the Emery Cemetery near Ft. Thomas, Arizona at 2 p.m. following the visitation.
