It is with sad, but joyful hearts, that we announce the home coming of Bill Thomas. William B. Thomas, of Safford and a United States Air Force veteran, entered into rest Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Park Avenue Health and Rehabilitation in Tucson. He was 89.
Bill was a long-time resident of Clifton, Morenci, and Safford and loved by many friends and family. His long career included the Air Force, Fish and Game Department, deputy sheriff of Greenlee County, and retired security guard from Phelps Dodge.
Bill is preceded in death by: wife, Betty; and daughter, Pamela.
He is survived by: two children; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Thomas will be conducted Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Crossroads Baptist Church in Thatcher, 2934 W. 8th Street. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery with military honors being conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.