William (Bill) H. Prestridge Sr

William (Bill) H. Prestridge, Sr went to be with the Lord on August 4th, 2023, at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Peoria, AZ.

He was born on September 15, 1937, in Clifton, AZ to William Smith Prestridge & Bertha Margret Jones-Prestridge. Bill grew up on multiple ranches in Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties. He attended Wilcox High School where he was active in FFA and the Arizona National Guard.

