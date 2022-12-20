William Bruce Stanfield

Our beloved Dad went into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on September 28th, 2022, Bruce was born 11-30-1941 in Houston, Texas to Neva and Charles Stanfield. He grew up in Clovis, NM and attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM completing a Bachelor of Science and M.A. in Political Science. He taught at his alma mater, Clovis High School from 1964 to 1966 and then entered graduate school completing his M.A. in Political Science the spring of 1967. In the fall of 1967, he was employed by Eastern Arizona College as an instructor and in 1976 was moved into the Colleges Administration as Director of the EAC Ft. Grant Training Center Program, eventually retiring in 2002 as V.P. of Student and Academic Affairs. During his tenure at EAC he was President of the EAC faculty Association, President of the Arizona Academic Administration Association and Chairman of the Arizona Academic Program Articulation Steering Committee. In 2000, Bruce was selected by his fellow community college administrators to represent Arizona in the national competition to identify the outstanding community college administrator.

Bruce was active in several local organizations, serving as V.P. of the Safford/Graham County Chamber of Commerce, President of the Safford Little League, Vice Chairman of the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Board of Directors, Chairman of the Graham County Republican Party and Master of the Safford Masonic Lodge #16. He was a member of the Safford First United Methodist Church.

