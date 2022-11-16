William Bruce Stanfield

Our beloved Dad went into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on September 28th, 2022, Bruce was born 11-30-1941 in Houston, Texas to Neva and Charles Stanfield. He grew up in Clovis, NM and attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM completing a Bachelor of Science and M.A. in Political Science. He taught at his alma mater, Clovis High School from 1964 to 1966 and then entered graduate school completing his M.A. in Political Science the spring of 1967. In the fall of 1967, he was employed by Eastern Arizona College as an instructor and in 1976 was moved into the College’s Administration as Director of the EAC Ft. Grant Training Center Program, eventually retiring in 2002 as V.P. of Student and Academic Affairs. During his tenure at EAC he was President of the EAC faculty Association, President of the Arizona Academic Administration Association and Chairman of the Arizona Academic Program Articulation Steering Committee. In 2000, Bruce was selected by his fellow community college administrators to represent Arizona in the national competition to identify the outstanding community college administrator.
Bruce was active in several local organizations, serving as V.P. of the Safford/Graham County Chamber of Commerce, President of the Safford Little League, Vice Chairman of the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Board of Directors, Chairman of the Graham County Republican Party and Master of the Safford Masonic Lodge #16. He was a member of the Safford First United Methodist Church.
During his retirement he also traveled significantly. He went on many adventures to several different places including trips to Hawaii and Alaska. Bruce love to dance and bowled for a number of years until age started to creep in. We were all gifted during the later few years of his life to have him close to his children and grandchildren. Bruce was able to see many of his grandchildren’s activities and visited almost daily by his children. He enjoyed his trips to the casino, horse races, rides with his kids and many other activities related to his kid and Grandkids.
He is survived by his sisters, Susan (Artie) McDowell Clovis, NM and Beth (Dennis) Hoy of Elephant Butte, NM, his children Lisa (Damon) Nelson and Sam (Christina) Stanfield of Albuquerque, Sean (Amy) Stanfield of Los Alamos. He is survived by 10 Grandchildren TJ Nelson, Sophia (Christian) Albrook, Conner Stanfield, Evan Stanfield, Bellah Nelson, Archer Nelson, Alec Stanfield, Wesley Stanfield, Mika Stanfield, and Taelin Stanfield. He is also survived by the Love of his Life his Lady Mary Lou.
A Memorial Services is still being planned and will be conducted in Safford, Arizona at the Safford First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the SFUMC Daycare Center at 1020 S 10th Avenue, Safford AZ are encouraged.