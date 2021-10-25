SIERRA VISTA — Bill passed from his earthly body into his heavenly body to be in the arms of his Lord and savior on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. Bill was born in Thatcher, Arizona on Nov. 20, 1938. Parents Gladys Sparks Hoopes and H. R. Hoopes were blessed upon his arrival.
Bill attended grade school in Thatcher, Arizona and completed high school in Bisbee, Arizona. He was an accomplished student and football player and was on the team receiving honors for the State Football Champs 1954/1955 duel champions. After graduation, he attended both ASU and U of A colleges. Following his academic goals, he started his search for employment, during this time he worked for Ruth's Flower shop, Hogan's Meat Market before finding the Phelps Dodge Co. where he worked for 42 years 10 months achieving many awards and certificates over the years.
During this time he married Annette Madden and they had two children, daughter Kim Leyvas (Fred) of Tucson and son William M. Hoopes (Sheryl) of Nevada. Three grandchildren: Lacey Riley (Nick), Britney Elyse Hoopes, and William Hoopes all of Chandler, Arizona. Two great grandchildren, Alex Geise, and Aylana Bright also of Chandler, Arizona. Bill was very active in the community with his many years as a volunteer fireman, Elks Club and Lion Club, and his years with the Southeastern Arizona Sportsmen Club as the treasurer and member. American Legion as the Sons of American Legion membership chairman. Sadly in 2006 Bill lost his wife and he spent the next seven years alone and serving his community. His move to Sierra Vista came in 2013 when an old friend from Bisbee High School was at the same class reunion and they renewed friendships, fell in love and married soon after.
Preceding Bill in death was his mother, Gladys Hoopes, father, H,R. Hoopes, and wife, Annette, sister, Dean Hoopes, sister, Joyce Heidrick and numerous nieces and nephews. Survivors include his wife, Beverly, daughter, Kim Leyvas (Fred), son, Bill (Sheryl), Lacey Riley (Nick), Britney Hoopes and Will, Alex and Aylana, and sister Rene' Cawvey. Memorial services will be held at Country Estates Southern Baptist Church, October 29 at 1 p.m. located at 5700 South Highway 92, Hereford, Arizona.
