William Kelton Schahn of Safford, Arizona passed away at his home on April 7, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born in Morenci, Arizona on September 7, 1946 to Oscar and Frances (Smith) Schahn. William (Bill) graduated from Morenci High School in 1964 and shortly after enter the US Navy, serving in Vietnam, stationed in Hawaii from 1966-1969. He worked for Phelps Dodge until 1983. He worked several other employment opportunities until 2003 when he worked for Balentine Office Products, delivering office supplies to Phelps Dodge. In 2004, he worked at Arizona State Prison Complex-Fort Grant / Safford as a Supply Clerk in the Warehouse retiring on December 23, 2011. In May 1992, he married his sweetheart of 10 years Betty Schahn at the Graham County Park Gazebo. His hobbies in his younger years were hunting, fishing, motorbike riding and golf. After he married Betty, he loved to travel to family vacations to Disney World, Disney Cruise to Bahamas, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Georgia, Switzerland, Prince Edward Island, Washington/Canada, Hawaii and Oregon. He loved their trips to White Mountains, meeting family and picnics, and hiking trips to Mount Graham with their beloved dogs, Pepe, Kasha and Pebbles. He leaves behind at his passing his wife, Betty, his brothers, George (Diann) and John (Linda), brother-in-law, Al Wilcoxson and sister-in-law, Sharon Wilcoxson. Preceding him in death was his parents, brother-in-law, Kenneth Wilcoxson, and sister-in-law Ruth Wilcoxson. Contributions may be made in his name to First Baptist Church Safford, PO Box 1388, Safford, AZ 85548. A Celebration of Life service was held at First Baptist Church Safford 1107 S. 7th Ave., Safford on April 15, 2023 @ 11:00 AM
