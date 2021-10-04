Lifetime Safford resident, William Randall Lindsey, passed away Sept. 28, 2021, at the Tucson Medical Center, with family at his side.
Randall was the son of William Laloo and Addie Mary Shi Lindsey. He was a proud graduate of Safford High School Class of 1951 and Oklahoma State University in 1955. As a long-time businessman in Safford, Randall was the owner of Lindsey Creamery, the Buena Vista Hotel and Lindsey Foods.
Randall is survived by: his wife, Shirley Rae Lindsey; his daughter, Jan Lindsey; a son, Greg Lindsey (Susan); his stepchildren, Michael Campbell, Michelle Pierson, Walter Costello; two grandchildren, Preston Randall Lindsey and Brook Ornelas; and one great-grandchild, Barrett Ornelas.
In honoring Randall’s wishes, no services will be conducted.
Randall loved Safford High School, and was a true, blue Bulldog known for wearing Bulldog Blue. Because of his love of Safford High School, the family suggests donations in memory of Randall to please be made to the SHS Scholarship Foundation for a memorial scholarship in his name. Please contact Mr. John Bonefas at (928) 965-7065 or jbonefas1@gmail.com to make a contribution.
