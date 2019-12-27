William Wesley Hawkins
William Wesley “Wes” Hawkins, 73, entered into rest at his home Dec. 11, 2019. Wes was born Sept. 13, 1946, to Isaac and Elaine (Allred) Hawkins and was raised in Thatcher.
After graduating from Thatcher High School, Wes went to work at the Phelps Dodge Copper Mine in Morenci. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and served as a combat medic in Vietnam until 1970, when he was honorably discharged.
He then attended Eastern Arizona College where he met Gay Garfield. They were later married in 1972.
He then returned to work at the Phelps Dodge Mine in Morenci, where he entered an apprenticeship as a powerline electrician. He worked for Phelps Dodge until 2004, retiring with 38 years.
He then went to work for Elsberry Electric as a contract superintendent, working at the Morenci and Safford mines, constructing electrical substations.
Wes was a member of the Safford Elks Lodge for 48 years, holding many local and state offices. He was a member of the American Legion for 35 years, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and loved camping with friends and family.
He is survived by: his brother, Dan Hawkins; his wife, Gay; his son, Logan; his grandson, Landon; and his twin daughters, Kelee (Jay) Williams and Kylee (Mike) Nagy.
Wes was preceded in death by: his father, Isaac; his mother, Elaine; and his brother, Ike.
A memorial service will be held for Wes on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Plank Restaurant & Bar (old Safford Elks Building), 501 S. Gila Ave. in Safford at 11 a.m.
All donations may be sent to: Arizona Elks Major Projects, P.O. Box 12668, Tucson, AZ 85732, or www.azelksmp.com/donate.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwell funeralchapel.com.