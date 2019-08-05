Willis Brooks Daley, 87, of Ahwatukee and formerly of Thatcher, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019, in Phoenix.
Funeral services for Mr. Daley will be conducted Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Ahwatukee Ward Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4425 E. Knox Rd., in Phoenix. Concluding graveside services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery, Saturday, at 4 p.m.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, Aug. 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Ahwatukee Ward Building Relief Society Room of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Dan Bigler, 72, of Pima, passed into eternal life Thursday evening, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services for Dan will be conducted Friday morning, Aug. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center by Bishop Paul Anger, of the Pima Second Ward. Concluding services, with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, Aug. 8, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Friday morning from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pima Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Lillian Perez Marquez, 95, of Clifton, entered into eternal rest Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2019, at her residence.
A Mass of Christian burial for Lillian is currently pending at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Complete dates and times of all services will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Steven Leroy Harrison, 73, of Duncan, entered into rest Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
Services for Steve are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
