Willis Brooks Daley, 87, of Ahwatukee and formerly of Thatcher, passed away peacefully July 31, 2019, in Phoenix. He was born to Willis K. and Laura M. (Moody) Daley in Thatcher on Aug. 14, 1931.
Brooks led a very active and hard working life alongside his wife of nearly 67 years, Margaret (Cox) Daley. They were blessed beyond measure with five of the most amazing children: Mark Daley (Susan), Xan Daley-Brockbank (David, d.), Kim Allen (David), Steven Daley (Ruth Ann) and John Daley (Kenna); 18 grandchildren; and 70 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his family above, Brooks is survived by one sister, Margaret Merrill (Tom), and numerous nieces and nephews whom all adored their Uncle Brooks.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; and siblings, Jack Daley (Beulah), Genevieve Foster (Lee), Ned Daley (Velma), Grace Haralson (Heath), Flora Mulleneaux (Bill), Clyde Daley, Willa Jean Welker (LaVell); as well as many old friends and relatives, all of whom he is undoubtedly enjoying a joyous reunion.
Visitation and Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4425 E. Knox Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85044. Visitation will take place Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., and graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m., at the Thatcher Cemetery.