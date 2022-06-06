Winona Walton passed away peacefully at home June 4, 2022, at the age of 88. Visitation will be held Sat., June 11, 2022, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Westlawn Chapel & Mortuary, Willcox, Arizona. Funeral services will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery, Willcox, Arizona.
Winona was born April 16, 1934 in Fence Lake, New Mexico to Luther and Bennie (Workman) Tarry. She lived on the family homestead until she met and married Melvin Burl Walton on October 14, 1951. They moved to North Dakota to farm, and their three children, Robert, Jack, and Debbie were born there.
In 1962 they moved to Missouri to pursue a career in aviation. Winona helped him teach and learned to fly there in addition to her homemaking. In 1968 they moved to Willcox, Arizona and managed the Cochise County Airport. They moved to Texas in 1979 to farm and lived there until Melvin died in 1984.
Winona then moved to Safford to live with her daughter and help with raising her grandson.
Winona chose to live her life as a part of a world-wide family of Christians — and she was steadfast in following Jesus through thick and thin the rest of her life. The mighty power of the hand of God moved events and hearts so that the Spirit of Christ could come in and dwell with her. She was thankful for the influence, prayers, and special guidance from Elizabeth Henderson and Harold and Anne Major, and many others. For many years, one of the little fellowship meetings met in her home Wednesday evenings. We give thanks for the finish of a faithful soul and her witness of the power of a Christ-filled life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three sisters, Edna Pearl Childers, Doris Chick, and LaVerne Wilson.
Winona is survived by her brothers LB and Frank Tarry and her sister Roberta Hay. She is survived by her three children, Robert, Jack (Jackie), and Debbie. There are three grandchildren, Vern (Shannon) Walton, Amanda (Dale) Bennett, Chris (Arian) Walton. These are joined by six great grandchildren, Megan and Drew Walton, Madison, and Lauren Bennett, Jasmine and Shea Walton as well as many nieces and nephews.
