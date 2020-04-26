Yolanda “Yolie” Rita Gonzales Cervantes, passed away on April 2, 2020, at the age of 63. She was born on March 5, 1957, in Safford, AZ to David Diaz Gonzales & Helen Paredez Gonzales. Yolie attended Solomon Elementary School through the 8th grade and graduated from Safford High School in 1975.
Her first job was as a switchboard operator for Safford High School, and she then worked at the Desert Inn as a housekeeper for many years. Her last job was being a housekeeper for the elderly, which she held until her health deteriorated. She was deeply loved by all of her clients.
Yolie enjoyed shopping for others, playing games on her tablet, watching her favorite game show, “Wheel of Fortune”, and talking on the phone. She was a very caring and generous person. She will be remembered for her famous fudge and cheesecakes that she always made for her family and friends for the holidays.
She is survived by her son Tony (Joanna), her sister Anna (Tim), two grandsons; Anthony and Andrew, two Aunts Claudia Paredez and Concha Alvarez, her nephews who were more like sons; Jesus (Blaze), and his children Josiah, Lily, Jasmine, and Daisy, Timothy, Jason and his children Jayleen, Eric, and Aiden, and many cousins.
Yolie was preceded in death by her parents David & Helen Gonzales, her paternal grandparents Francisco & Maria Gonzales, her maternal grandparents Nathaniel & Valentina Paredez, and her cousin who was like a brother to her Michael Holguin.
A special thank you to Jesus Medina, Milton Perez, and Monica Ornelas for helping Yolie while she was in Tucson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
