Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Zella Leona Jackson, of Safford, entered into rest Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. She was 80.

Private family services for Zella will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Zella Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments