Many years ago, what started out with a few women, turned into millions engaged in an epic crusade towards equality, a crusade to secure for themselves the right to vote and be participating members of America’s constitutional government.
To not have the right to vote is to not have a voice or power, and in some sort of political sense, leaves you unprotected. However, women such as Susan B. Anthony and Carrie Chapman Catt, along with many others, were willing to stop at nothing to disrupt that political culture, to dissolve the notion that politics was a white man’s responsibility. The women’s suffrage movement had to redefine what a woman’s role was within our nation’s democracy, which proved to be a daunting task.
There were men and even women who believed that if women gained the right to vote that the quality of legislation would decrease, that decisions would be made with an emotional undertone as opposed to being logical. Some believed that a woman should not step outside of her domestic domain, trusting that her husband could adequately represent her political views with his intellectual superiority.
Regardless, the movement persevered. Enduring threats, arrests, and mockery, women continued to rally, hand out fliers, and meet with prominent political leaders, jeopardizing their safety and freedom. Catt had fought for the woman’s right to vote for more than 30 years. With only 12 states in the U.S. offering women the ballot by 1916, she devised a diplomatic plan to campaign state-by-state, with the ultimate goal of revising the United States Constitution. She was brilliant in her efforts to lobby congressional representatives and develop a relationship with President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson. By 1918, congress passed the amendment of the constitution by one single vote. After which Catt declared, “The woman’s hour has struck!” And it continues to strike!
While women still battle inequalities in societal norms and corporate cultures, where we are today looks very different from that of our historical suffragettes. In the workplace, women are still underrepresented and battle micro-aggressions, however, the percentage of women at the corporate level continues to rise. A strong push for diverse staffing strategies is naturally creating an inclusive culture where women and underrepresented groups tend to be happier and thrive. If married, women are taking on a more equitable role and crimes against women are being exposed and taken seriously. Then, as if on cue, Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick. Marking her as one of three women to ever be nominated for Vice President and the first black woman.
There are still glass ceilings to break and social constructs to dismantle. However, the future is bright and progress is being made. In no small way, we have our women’s suffrage movement to thank for that!
Candee Skousen has a master’s degree in sociology and is a former adjunct instructor at Eastern Arizona College. She is currently the student administrator for the Residence Towers at EAC.