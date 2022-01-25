It is javelina hunting season in Southern Arizona. In the cafés, bars and restaurants you’ll hear people talking about chasing these uniquely Western hemisphere animals. Sooner or later someone will pipe up – with great conviction – “of course, they’re just rodents, you know; like big rats.”
To anyone with a natural history or scientific background, this declaration is mind-boggling.
A quick glance at a javelina, which is really the common name for the indigenous collared peccary, shows an animal with hooves, a large scent gland on its lower back and long, self-sharpening canine teeth. A rodent has paws with toes that may or may not be webbed and large, chisel-like incisor teeth that never stop growing. There are many other differences.
The state wildlife agency, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is probably more to blame for this fallacy than anyone else. Back in the mid-1960s writer, radio and TV personality Bob Hirsch, often called “Mr. Outdoor Arizona,” joined the department’s Information and Education branch. This made him an “expert” on wildlife and he had many fans both at work and with the public. And he was known to declare javelina as rodents.
This should really come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the AZGFD’s extensive wildlife blunders. Another of its more popular employees is on record promoting the myth that a small tropical wildcat called the jaguarundi was present in Arizona because he had seen one. This is completely false, although still believed, as is their continued calling of pronghorn “antelope,” which they are not. The list goes on.
The 18th century naturalist Carl Linnaeus gave us a system of hierarchical classification for plants and animals. This taxonomy provides the methodology and principles that are internationally accepted to this day as the most accurate means to categorize individuals. There are seven basic elements to this, which I learned “when I was just a little boy, standin’ to my Daddy’s knee” (to quote from John Fogerty’s song “Born on the Bayou”).
If we break down the taxonomy of a javelina it would go like this: Kingdom: Animalia, Phylum: Chordata (including vertebrates), Class: Mammalia, Order: Artiodactyla (even toed ungulates), Family: Tayassuidae, Genus: Pecari, Species: tajacu.
A rodent, on the other hand, would have the same classifications, only until “Order,” which in their case would be Rodentia.
Then, let’s take a real rodent, the common white-throated woodrat (pack rat), which would have a different family, Cricetidae, Genus: Neotoma, and Species: albigula.
So it is easy to see here how rodents and javelina don’t have much in common other than being living mammals with backbones. Just like us.
Folklore and superstition are often more colorful and entertaining than science but I’ve never particularly enjoyed having the wool pulled over my eyes and have learned to spot a huckster a long way off. The truth is always more fascinating than fiction and anyway, who would want a trophy rat head on their wall?