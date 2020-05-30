Whatever happened to Dr. Hess and his family?
I, Dr. Dennis Hess, with my wife, Noreen, and our family of six came to Safford in 1966, to join the medical practice of Dr. Doran Porter. I was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to a heating and AC specialist. We lived on a two-acre farm north of “Poky,” along Yellowstone Highway. HS was a challenge to this unfocused young man. The student counselor advised me not to plan on college, because my grades were not stellar. “But if you settle down and study, you might, become a used car salesman, or maybe a school teacher, for you ranked high in the persuasive area.” I did graduate from BYU in psychology, and after serving 2.5 years in the Air Force, returned to the University of Utah to graduate in Family Medicine.
After a year of practice in Provo, Utah, Dr. Porter asked me to join him in the Gila Valley, for his partner, Dr. Nelson, had just had a heart attack, and was planning to cut back to part time, and they needed help. We arrived in June, only to find that the older Dr. N. had just expired from another myocardial infarction. The other physicians in the valley kindly promised to mentor us during surgery, for they were all as busy as they wanted to be.
Thank you Gila Valley for the open-armed welcome you gave our family.
We rented an older home just south of the Safford Library, until we could build our dream home on the mesa north of the river. Right away, you great people made us feel at home. The pharmacist, Burdette Crandall, became my good friend and advisor, who gave plenty of good advice about settling in.
In Idaho, our little farm was near the landing pattern of the local airport. As a boy hoeing corn and potatoes, the single engine planes would pass overhead. I vowed then that someday I would learn to fly, hence my interest in the Air Force. However, my eyesight became worse, and I could not fly the fighter jets I yearned to pilot. But in Safford, I learned to fly privately, and soon bought a four seater Piper, along with Max Green and another local businessman. Soon we were regularly flying to Tucson and Phoenix for medical meetings.
So many people assisted us as we learned to live in your lovely community in the desert. We lived in three wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints during our time in Safford, and we enjoyed working with the Saints in all three. Noreen and I joined the Debonairs, a group of married couples interested in weekly dancing. I was also asked to be part of a barbershop quartet, consisting of Mr. Highby (appropriately singing high tenor), David Player, and a bass (who I can’t remember.) We sang in church meetings and socials, and for funerals. Noreen and I also participated in a singing group called the Bel Canto Chorale.
I had always been interested in drama, but never got involved in community theater until we moved to your Valley. Kim Brewster was a drama instructor at Eastern Arizona College. He noted my performance in “The Balloon Man”, a youth production in the church, and urged me to take the lead in “Bells Are Ringing,” a fluffy thing starring Dean Martin in the movies. It was fun! My daughter, KoLynn, and I both had roles in “Oliver!,” and I also starred in “Kiss Me, Kate.” Later Kim came again: “EA college is constructing a new Fine Arts building, and when finished, I want to put on a big production as an opener. Will you take the role of Tevya in “Fiddler on the Roof?” What a grand opportunity to be part of the success of that delightful musical.
Our family enjoyed marching in the 4th of July parades down main street. Noreen created red-white-and-blue costumes for each of us, and we won a prize.
We spent many happy hours in the forests of your hidden jewel, beautiful Mt. Graham, hiking and picnicking in the summer, sledding and tubing in the winter. And most Christmases we cut our own Christmas tree from Mt. Graham.
Naturally, our children attended the school system in Safford. Raychelle, KoLynn, and Bret graduated from Safford HS, and Valai, Kendall, and Sharisa attended lower grades. Garin was born at the Safford Inn Hospital and Jared was born prematurely in a Phoenix hospital. KoLynn married Rich Gardea, the oldest son of the late Richard and Margarita Gardea of Safford; they currently reside in Tempe, AZ. Our other children now live in Utah.
After returning to Provo in 1975, I began a third time to start a new medical practice. We bought a home in South Orem, to be only five minutes from the hospital, for I knew I would be delivering many babies. Over the years I recall delivering several babies of some Safford families who had moved to Utah. I continued for a time in community theater in Provo, performing in “The Fantastics” twice.
Noreen and I set up a lay adoption agency, for I had many patients who were infertile. With the help of a good returned missionary and his wife, who served in Chili, we placed 34 babies from South America in loving homes in Utah Valley. The last child to come was Blanca Lopez from El Salvador, a little 7 year old waif who was passed over by many couples wanting only babies We placed her in our family as our 9th child. She fit well in our musical home, for she became a skilled musician with a lovely soprano voice; she also learned the piano and viola.
Near the end of my practice, my wife and I responded to calls to serve 18 month humanitarian missions in Tirana, Albania and Katmandu, Nepal. I finally retired at age 75, but continued to practice pro bono at a volunteer clinic in downtown Provo for two more years.
My lovely Noreen passed away suddenly from a stroke in 2015. I later married Leilani Cancilla, a beautiful widow of 10 years, my same age of 82. We are both 87 now, and loving retirement together.
What a wonderful near-decade we spent in your beautiful and friendly Gila Valley. Our family had so many marvelous experiences there with you good people, which we will never forget. We loved you all.