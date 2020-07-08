I am the mother of a 2020 grad, and trust me, I would not wish on anybody what the families of 2020 grads went through. Yes, the parade was nice, but our seniors and families lost out on all things that make senior year great — proms, sports, musical events etc. etc. We all know what was lost, and we will never get those moments back. After the (non) graduation our 2020 kids went through, I thought to myself: “We as a community can never allow something like this to happen again.”
But wait—we ARE allowing it to happen again. Our COVID-19 numbers are doubling and tripling almost daily (and this is before the July 4th holiday!). The State has admitted that the August 17th back to school date is only an “aspiration;” meaning if we don’t flatten or lower this curve, our kids are not going back to school for a very long time. Am I the only one who is shocked and stunned at the prospect of another lost school year? A quick trip around town tells me that maybe I am. Sure, some are wearing face masks and keeping distance, and to those people I say: “Thank you;” but many, including the guy coughing in the vegetable section in Walmart last Saturday, well let’s just say we have a long way to go before getting back to school.
I keep thinking to myself—do people know what’s at stake? Are we really willing to kiss another school year goodbye just so we have the “right” to cough and sneeze all over each other?
We need elected leaders and law enforcement who are willing to stand up for our kids—who have the foresight to see what is coming down the road and to steer our community in the right direction, rather than play it safe (and by the way Mayor Kouts, that face mask I’m wearing protects you—and when you wear yours, you protect me—that’s the way it works in a pandemic).
Look folks, I’m not a politically active kind of person, and to be honest, I’m not a huge fan of the face masks, but I wear them because I love and support our Bulldogs, Eagles, Wildcats and more. I wear them because I want the class of 2021 to have an awesome year with football games, dances, concerts and homecoming bonfires. I’m willing to sacrifice for these kids because I know that they worked super hard and they deserve a memorable senior year. My point is if we don’t act NOW we will have a repeat of last year, and I’m not willing to let that happen without a fight.
Thank you.
Julie Benvenuto lives in Safford.