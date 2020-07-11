After over 500 years of being dry docked, Christopher Columbus is back at sea. In 1492, Chris sailed the ocean blue. In 2020, he’s swimming in it.
During the current hysteria to destroy various statues and monuments in America, the radical left is now pulling down images of individuals who never set foot in Baltimore, Maryland or Columbus, Ohio.
Since rampaging mobs, destroying large swaths of many of the country’s metro-areas must blame someone for all the woes of today, poor old Cristoforo Columbo is forced to take the rap. An Italian mariner — whose 1490s expeditions were financed by the king and queen of Spain — is one of the current culprits.
Columbus statues have been vandalized or torn down in Boston; Miami; St. Paul, Minnesota; Richmond, Virginia.
Baltimore’s Columbus statue was dedicated in 1984 by former Mayor William D. Schaefer and President Ronald Reagan.
Similar to other cities experiencing rioting, violence and statue desecration, a representative of Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D), remarked such activities are a “reexamination” that monuments “may represent different things to different people.”
A generic response to excuse a willful act of destruction of public property. The statue was toppled the evening of July 4th, and tossed into the city’s Inner Harbor.
Monument and statue demolitions have become so prevalent that President Trump has issued an executive order imposing mandatory prison time for anyone arrested and convicted of the crime. With statues of former U.S. presidents, Confederate soldiers and generals, politicians and practically anyone seen as being racist or representing symbols of oppression, have become targets for removal or destruction.
Believe it or not, even the orange 1969 Dodge Charger appearing in the old television series, “The Dukes of Hazzard,” has come under criticism because of the Confederate flag painted across its roof. Actually, they were “Just’a good ol’ boys, never meaning no harm” country singer Waylon Jennings wailed in the opening credits.
One of only18 remaining original cars used in the show is currently on display at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois northwest of Chicago. Museum director Brian Grams, says he has no plans to remove or paint over the image.
The car was a critical prop in the popular comedy/adventure program in the late 1970s — mid 1980s. It is estimated over 250 Chargers were destroyed in stunts during the show’s six-year run.
Which makes me wonder if another iconic TV series “Columbo,” starring Peter Falk, is doomed to the censor’s whims? If Detective Frank Columbo — the greatest crime solver since Inspector Jacques Clouseau — is targeted for removal, then not even the Pink Panther is immune from persecution.
We’ve seen “Chase” the police dog, being condemned in the children’s cartoon show Paw Patrol, because he represents the police and law and order.
The liberal’s political correctness agenda is gradually taking over common sense. Organized radicalism is intent upon wrecking our past in the name of rewriting it. Even more disturbing is the fact most of these uninformed misfits do not realize they are being manipulated by others with an agenda. Russian socialist/communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, called similar agitators in his time “useful idiots” because they were needed to achieve certain ambitions by those in authority.
President George Washington had slaves 250 years ago. Today, Donald Trump doesn’t and no president has for 150 years. Can’t we move past this episode in our nation’s history without destroying its historical significance?
Columbus isn’t having much luck, and it looks like Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Union General U.S. Grant aren’t doing any better.
And now that Mt. Rushmore has been rediscovered as simply being rock carved heads of four old white dudes, how much longer will they remain before being vandalized?