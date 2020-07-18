Something I have been questioning more and more as we continue battling to get through this pandemic is the accuracy of the statement we continually hear almost as though it is our battle cry – “We are in this together”.
Yes, it is accurate in that it is something that we are all being affected by and dealing with as citizens of this country. But what I question is the accuracy of the way it is portraying us as a nation of selfless, caring people who are all more than willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that we all get through this together with minimal casualties, loss of life, and unnecessary, avoidable extra hardship and risk on our front liners, health care workers, and those who are, have been, or yet to be casualties during our war against this pandemic.
IF WE ARE ALL REALLY IN THIS TOGETHER THEN:
Why at the beginning of this pandemic did we have hoarders buy everything up for themselves in such quantities that it created shortages causing stores to post quantity limits on items that were no longer readily available?
Why did I hear one worker talking to another worker in one of our supermarkets about someone they knew who was supposed to be quarantining but instead was going out (I think it was for the weekend of the 4th)?
Why is it too much to ask for everyone to wear masks in public and when around others?
Why is it too much to ask for customers to follow stores temporary rules on one way aisles? Safeway goes through a lot of extra work to help keep their store a safe place for shoppers and employees. Carts are already sanitized, they close and clean registers something like hourly, continually wipe down freezer item doors. When you come in they tell you the aisles are one way reminding us to help us because it is not what we are used to, and have marked the floors on each end with large signs letting us know the correct way to go. I believe during a pandemic all stores should have the right (and probably do) to require customers to wear masks while shopping in their stores and should exercise that right. They have a right to take whatever steps necessary to protect their employees, and requiring their employees to wear masks doesn’t protect the employees from catching the virus unless the customers are wearing them too. Stores choosing not to require customers to wear masks cannot honestly say they are doing everything possible or within their ability to keep their customers and employees safe against this virus.
Apparently it is too much to ask people to practice social distancing whenever they gather in groups, to keep the size of those groups to a minimum, and avoid situations and activities where this cannot be done. We have people who complained over and over about executive orders to stay at home, practice social distancing, etc. But look at what happens when it is left up to the people to do the right thing. Should we be surprised? It is the same reason we have to have laws in place against drunk driving, texting and driving, and wearing seat belts. If there are people willing to risk other people’s lives by doing those things, why should we believe their actions would be any different with spreading this virus?
It doesn’t matter whether you believe you should have to wear a mask or not. It doesn’t matter whether you believe it makes a difference in slowing the spread of the virus, or even if you don’t care if it does. It shouldn’t be too much to ask of anyone to wear a mask. Being seen in public wearing a mask encourages others to do the same, no matter who you are, and the same goes for being seen in public not wearing a mask. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.
Let me tell you the difference that wearing a mask does make. The more people seen out in public wearing masks influences others who are reluctant or don’t want to wear a mask to comply also. If not at first, then gradually as you get closer and closer to everyone wearing masks. If over time those not wearing masks continually see an increase in the number of those wearing masks than the time before they will eventually start wearing a mask too. It’s no different than doing “the wave” at sporting events. If you ever watch it during a televised game or are at a game and fans start doing the wave, then you know when it starts out the number of fans participating are small. In fact sometimes they start with very little participation, you can hardly hear it, and it doesn’t really look like a wave. But each time it makes its way around more and more fans get involved till it reaches a point where it is hard if not almost impossible to see who is not participating in doing it.
If you are a person who doesn’t believe it makes a difference, the virus isn’t that big of a deal, don’t like wearing a mask, or your living situation is such that you don’t think it is necessary for you to wear one but choose to go ahead and do so anyway; your wearing a mask will have a much bigger impact and influence on others doing so also than someone who wears one because they believe they should. Because when a coworker or friend who believes the way you do but doesn’t wear a mask finds out through conversation that you feel the same way but wear one anyways, you have a better chance of convincing them to wear a mask than someone who wears one because they believe it makes a difference. However, if you believe the same as they do and don’t wear a mask, you are just another reassuring reason for them not to wear one also.
A person who believes their personal situation is such that they have a 99.9% chance of not getting the virus chooses not to wear a mask encourages others who are a much higher risk of getting the virus to also not wear masks simply through the act of not wearing a mask. Whereas that same person choosing to wear a mask can have a much greater influence on getting others with higher risks to wear masks also (if someone like that wears one, then I definitely should).
If we are really all in this together, why is it when doctors and hospital workers plead with us to help them and explain the seriousness of the situation, people still won’t do it? If you don’t believe what you are seeing and hearing on the news to be true, go see for yourself. The news recently covered how well Canada continually improves in their recovery after their reopening. How is it that they are able to gain control over the spread of this virus than us? Could it be because when asked to wear a mask, they all did it willingly without an executive order being issued and law enforcement having make sure of compliance? I found it interesting that the response of some Canadians asked why they chose to wear a mask when recommended but not required was “because we are all in this together”.
Michael Giacoletti is a Thatcher resident.