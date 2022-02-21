The Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era are supporting the efforts of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition by highlighting several of the organizations your tax credits could help.
Our goal at the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley (BGCGV) is to provide young people ages 5-16 with a safe and positive youth developmental outlet. Our after-school/summer programming continues to serve as an essential link between school and home offering the greatest opportunity to influence an enriching experience on their path to success.
Our after school programs focus primarily on deterring illiteracy and enhancement of the educational opportunity for many club members.
The daily “Power Hour” program allows one full hour per club member to complete their homework under the supervision of our club staff. Staff leaders facilitate the program while assessing each child’s needs in math, reading comprehension and writing. In addition, we offer tutoring for those children requiring any further attention. Our club members’ grades and study habits have shown dramatic improvement simply because of a structured setting to complete their school work.
At the end of the school year, our focus remains on the well-being, development and growth of our club members. Daily summer programming includes field trips, swimming and other fun group activities. Each week is dedicated to a theme to draw new interests for our club members while ensuring a fun and learning experience. We also introduce the children to civic related services along with volunteer opportunities to familiarize them with the local community.
BGCGV is full of promise for so many children.
It is a place where kids can have fun and learn about themselves and the larger world they live in. By providing such services, we are directly impacting the safety and well-being of our local youths while also providing families with a sense of security for their children.
Our ability to serve the Gila Valley youths is possible thanks to the generosity of the community.
Your donation to BGCGV through the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit allows a dollar-for-dollar tax credit toward your state tax liability. We are grateful for your support and welcome any donation amount. Please visit grahamgreenleetcc.org for more details.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. The GGTCC promotes a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Income Tax Credit up to $1,200 for filing jointly, or $800 if filing individually. You can receive this tax credit to offset your state income tax liability by donating to a qualified local nonprofit and schools. To learn more about this opportunity, visit our website at www.ggtcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com.