Arizona is blessed with abundant resources and unrivaled natural beauty. Our fish and wildlife resources have provided food for generations as well as ample opportunity to enjoy hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing with families and friends.
As America’s original conservationists, the hunting and fishing community has supported efforts to conserve our nation’s land, freshwater, and marine ecosystems for more than a century. We embrace the work it takes to conserve fish and wildlife species and their habitats, using various grants and volunteer labor to complete habitat improvements such as providing water sources in the desert, removing or altering barriers like fencing, assisting with wildlife translocations, removing trash, etc.
Another important conservation priority is to ensure access to public lands where all can enjoy those wildlife resources. For example, the Cross F Ranch project opened up 40,000 acres of public lands for access in an area north of Aravaipa Creek. The project is supported by over 25 sportsmen groups including the South Eastern Arizona Sportsmen Club, Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, Arizona Game and Fish Department and Graham County, and makes strategic use of federal funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
A recently proposed initiative, dubbed 30 by 30, is an ambitious proposal that aims to conserve 30 percent of America’s lands and waters by 2030. Though still being refined, the initiative recognizes hunting and fishing as well-managed and sustainable activities that are consistent with other management goals and lets local communities set their priorities. With the potential to collaboratively fund more public land access success stories, like the Cross F and ET Ranch projects, the Arizona Wildlife Federation (and I) support this initiative and the benefits it can provide for increased access to outdoor recreation on our public lands for all Arizonans. Maintaining that connection to Arizona’s abundant resources and unrivaled natural beauty is essential to ensuring we can utilize and enjoy those natural resources far into the future.