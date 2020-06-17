For many of us the current COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the United States and the world is not our first exposure to this sort of malady. Similar influenza-like respiratory illnesses have existed for thousands of years. Humanity has only been reporting on them for the past several centuries.
The following historical information on a few of the more notable pandemics was obtained from the June 2020 American Legion Magazine.
By the way, COVID-19 is an acronym for “coronavirus disease 2019,” which, according to accounts, originated in Wuhan, China in early winter of 2019 and quickly spread around the globe. Its presence has drastically altered our lives and economy.
Previous epidemics and pandemics affecting our country the last couple of hundred years include:
The Yellow Fever outbreak in 1793 resulted in 5,000 deaths in Philadelphia. At the time, Philly had a population of about 28,500.
The Typhoid Fever outbreak in 1906-1907, recorded 10,771 deaths, mostly in New York.
The Spanish Flu pandemic from 1918-1920, infected 500 million people worldwide with 50 million deaths. The United States experienced 675,000 deaths out of a population of 103 million.
The Diphtheria Outbreak of 1921-1925 infected 206,000 Americans with 15,520 deaths.
The Polio Epidemic from 1916-1955 caused 57,628 cases and 3,145 deaths.
The Asian Flu pandemic of 1957-1958 caused 1.3 million deaths worldwide with 116,000 American deaths out of a population of 171 million.
The H3N2 Pandemic of 1968 killed 1 million people worldwide and 100,000 U.S. deaths out of a population of 200 million.
The H1N1 Swine Flu pandemic of 2009-2010 infected 1.4 billion people globally with about 575,400 deaths. The U.S. suffered 89.3 million infections with 18,306 deaths out of a population of 306 million.
The 2018-2019 Influenza-A season infected 44.9 million U.S. citizens with 52,664 deaths out of a population of 326 million.
The 2019-2020 Influenza-A season, October 2019-March 2020, resulted in 55 million U.S. infections with 63,000 deaths.
The COVID-19 pandemic, December 2019-May 2020, has infected over five million people worldwide with about 325,000 deaths. To date, the U.S. has experienced two million infections with 110,000 deaths. A large percentage of the deaths have been in densely populated urban areas of the country.
COVID-19 statistics change daily since it is an ongoing pandemic. Also, death figures related to the disease is not absolute as many reported COVID fatalities are actually caused from other health related issues. Constantly shifting opinions by health experts and government officials further adds to the confusion.
To my knowledge, in each instance — excepting the COVID-19 contagion — the country was never placed on lockdown and the people forced, by government decree, to remain home, away from work and other social activities. These actions have promoted significant discontent in addition to a dramatically declining economy. Unemployment is about 15% with nearly 21 million people out of work.
The coronavirus may have been slowed, but at what cost? Emotionally and economically, its aftereffects could remain for years.