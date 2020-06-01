"Ah, you may leave here for four days in space, but when you return it's same old place."
Eve of Destruction, Barry McGuire, 1965
What a week -- COVID, Tesla rockets and burning cities all happening concurrently.
Okay, the COVID-19 pandemic is supposed to be winding down, and the Tesla/NASA rocket is really a Falcon 9 rocket manufactured by Tesla's Elon Musk for his Space-X Dragon Crew space launch, and burning cities are the result of a sadistic Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer causing the death of an apprehended suspect.
A near-perfect launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida of a two-member space crew perched atop a nongovernment, privately funded rocket expedition into space, was soon overshadowed by demonstrations of human fury and destruction. Several American cities were torched and looted by rampaging mobs of rioters allegedly protesting the cruelty of a few members of the Minneapolis Police Department.
It is anarchy for the purpose of anarchy. Smashing Hooter's Restaurant windows in Phoenix has absolutely little, if anything, in common with the death of a Minneapolis citizen. Businesses in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, NY or Washington, D.C., are equally non-complicit in the Minneapolis situation.
Now, the governor of Arizona has placed the entire state under curfew. Last time I checked, Pima, Solomon and Bylas were not experiencing civil riots or arson caused destruction. I haven't witnessed marauding gangs smashing Safford's storefront windows and wantonly stealing business owners' merchandise.
We've gone from COVID-19 "stay home-stay safe" mandates to civil unrest "stay home" curfew mandates because unruly mobs in the Phoenix area are tearing-up a few places? Where is the logic in this?
It's beginning to appear we're being duped into remaining in constant fear of something and the only way to avoid it is to stay home with doors locked and lights out. Maybe the presumed menace won't notice us. Besides, the governor will tell everyone when it's safe to come out.
Or, we can take-off the gloves and begin handling these jackass's in a way they understand and in a manner they deserve. Burning and looting buildings is arson and theft --- not protected speech or civil disagreement. While the original intent may have been to protest police brutality, the incident quickly escalated into something much worse.
Other than being hyped by the media, social networking, or the dark web, Minneapolis' broadcast narrative is probably lacking certain essential facts and accurate reporting. A sensationalized story is always more provocative than the simple truth.
Until an unbiased investigation has been performed revealing the circumstances, facts and motives of those involved in the unfortunate death of the Minneapolis individual, everything else is speculation awaiting a full review of the situation.
Meanwhile, for the first time ever a United States business financed space capsule speeds toward the International Space Station. Even more remarkable, its discarded main rocket engine safely returned to Earth to be used again.
That's a story we can all be proud of.