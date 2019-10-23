It's often said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
Which seems to be the current thought process of Democratic Party management.
Since President Trump was sworn into office, a purposefully contrived effort has been carried out by Democrats, Hollywood A-listers and squawking media parrots to remove him by whatever means possible.
Not because he has done anything politically or lawfully offensive; simply, disdain for the man by the liberal establishment has reached mind-altering levels.
All of which makes an ordinary individual wonder what could provoke such unrestrained hatred, causing normally mature, rational adults to seethe in frothing anger at the mention of his name?
More importantly, how many Americans actually know or have met President Trump? Other than reading or listening to the news or viewing internet comments, can anyone - including members of Congress - affirm they have firsthand knowledge and verifiable evidence of serious improprieties carried out by the president?
Doesn't appear to be the case. There are nonstop chatter, rumors and insinuations freely tossed about, but no authenticated proof. At least, I haven't seen sufficient presidential negligence that would void an election and warrant his removal from office. It's been tried twice before in our history and failed each time.
While the House of Representatives voted to impeach two previous presidents (Andrew Johnson, in 1868, and Bill Clinton, in 1998), the Senate decided to acquit, in effect nullifying the impeachment. The people's vote ultimately prevailed, and neither president was ejected from office.
As nearly as I can tell, Trump hasn't committed any treasonous or other serious crimes sufficient to demand impeachment. There are constant accusations and hysterics, but that doesn't prove anything, other than certain opposition operatives are busily creating more bogus claims to keep the story line going.
So, what is it about the 45th president that has the country abuzz?
Two basic themes: He wasn't spawned from a major political party bloodline, and he's rich enough to tell it like he sees it. These factors, and maybe a few lesser contributing determinants, have earned the respect of a majority of U.S. voters while at the same time nearly paralyzing the brains of those disagreeing with him.
The 2016 election vividly illustrated the stark distinction between typical machine politics with its usual prepackaged candidate and Trump - like a wrecking ball on one of his New York City construction sites - smashing traditionally crafted party rituals.
Democrats and RINO Republicans wailed in disbelief as Trump repeated the Presidential Oath of Office on Jan. 20, 2017. For all intents and purposes, it was his ultimate "Art of the Deal." He could now add The White House - metaphorically - to his list of real estate holdings.
Realizing the country had been aroused by Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign, Democrats have been on the defensive ever since. If they couldn't beat him at the polls, they'd have to resort to other tactics. They would have four years to turn things around before 2020. Not a lot of time to convince voters Trump should not be re-elected, especially if their candidate was mediocre in appeal and substance.
As a result, a narrative had to be created and perpetually repeated insisting Trump was involved in nefarious deeds that should lead to impeachment. Not that any of them were based in reality; they served as a fictitious theatrical performance to entertain and persuade the public into believing what they were seeing and hearing was true.
No different than watching a magician's tricks. When the mind is only presented with illusions, deceptions and false information, it has no other reference for comparison - until the scam is exposed.
That is the duty of the Senate. The Democratically controlled House of Representatives may ultimately decide to impeach Trump, but it's the vote of the Republican-run Senate to confirm it. Failing Senate approval, the Dems’ sensational histrionics will have been for nothing, other than to deceive a few low-information voters.
Consequently, Trump's long-running pretended impeachment show is about pre-election Democratic publicity and to make the president look bad in the eyes of the electorate. If the Dems really wanted Trump's head, all they'd have to do is bring an impeachment bill to the floor of the House and vote on it. Pure and simple.
Instead, we're exposed to more monotonous juvenile games and made-up assertions. To date, every ruse the Democrats have devised to remove Trump from office has been revealed to be counterfeit. Yet, they keep mouthing the same basic script, with the same conniving cast of characters and the same disappointing results.
It's annoying and an insult to our intelligence to believe, after three years and several failed productions, folks are seriously expected to be suddenly convinced the latest Democratic version of Trump's "gotcha" wrongdoing is on the level.
Sure it is. That's what they said last time, the time before that and the time before that. And, in all probability, that's what they will be saying next time.
From a personal observation, most talented con artists understand that in order to accomplish a successful fraud, there has to be some originality of thought, careful planning and skillful execution before the mark realizes he's been had.
So far, Democrats have been unbelievably incompetent in all categories. Maybe they should just stick to typical Washington daily finger-pointing and leave the deep-state conspiratorial shenanigans to someone more qualified to carry them out.