“If God wanted man to play soccer, he wouldn’t have given us arms.” — Mike Ditka, former NFL coach
Legendary National Football League pro football player and coach Mike Ditka, is no fan of anthem-kneelers. In fact, he doesn’t even like them being in the country.
In response to a reporter’s question of what he thought about football players, or any athletes who take a knee during the playing of the national anthem, Ditka didn’t hold back. “If it was up to me, I’d say no” he replied. “If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country. That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned. So, I’m only going to say what I feel.”
Obviously, “Iron Mike” isn’t a member of the woke generation. Far from it.
Ditka played professional football in his younger years, and then advanced into coaching.
He was a tight end for the Chicago Bears (1961-66), Philadelphia Eagles (1967-68), and Dallas Cowboys (1969-72).
He was either an assistant head coach or head coach for the Dallas Cowboys (1973-81), Chicago Bears (1982-92) and New Orleans Saints (1997-99).
He won numerous awards as both player and coach, including Superbowl XX in 1985.
Currently, Ditka is involved in professional women’s tackle football, the Extreme Football League, or X League, schedule to debut in April 2021, after a COVID-19 postponement in 2020.
Ditka describes himself as politically conservative and a Trump supporter. So, it comes as no surprise his outspoken views on players kneeling during the national anthem do not appeal to everyone. That doesn’t seem to bother him because he’s of the opinion more people and fans agree with him than disagree.
When recently asked on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Show, Aug. 1, 2020, what he would do to players if they had knelt during his coaching career, Ditka characteristically responded “They wouldn’t have played for us. It’s that simple. I would bench them.”
Continuing his criticism, he added “This country has given them the opportunity to become millionaires. They should enjoy it, respect it, but don’t act like a clown.”
At 80 years of age, Mike has a few health issues, but has managed to control them and live a successful and financially rewarding life.
As a hard-line player, coach and business entrepreneur, he’s of the opinion “I think there’s a way you protest, and there’s a way you don’t protest. You don’t protest against the flag, and you don’t protest against this country who has given you the opportunity to make a living, playing a sport, you never thought would happen. So, I don’t want to hear all the crap. You want to try it, try it. You don’t, it’s okay.”
The Mike Ditka school of discipline, respect and hard work has a successful record — on the field and off. For the most part, he’s managed to do things his way; accepting inevitable disappointments as learning experiences and building upon successful moments.
Ditka’s credo is simple: “You’re never a loser until you quit trying.”
Sounds like pretty good advice.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.