I doubt President Trump is disappointed to learn he won’t be getting the votes of former President George Bush or Sen. Mitt Romney. Nor, it seems, will he receive the support of other RINO Republicans.
Shocking, he didn’t get them last time, either!
To Democrats and semi-Republicans, Trump has been a thorn in their sides since the beginning. His brazen manner of campaigning and telling it like he sees it has further provoked the ire of establishment politicians and entrenched bureaucrats.
Needless to say, the mainstream media has also lost their minds over his unorthodox behavior. They’re not used to a non-political rich guy spouting stuff contradicting decades of carefully crafted b.s. His “Drain the Swamp” mantra is causing ulcers and emotional distress to a crowd of Washington insiders who hasn’t seen a straight-talking president since Harry Truman.
It’s perfectly understandable why they are dismayed by Trump; most of them have never seen the other side of the coin, having been educated, working and living the progressive lifestyle. A president with substantially differing opinions is alien to their world.
George W. Bush and his brother Jeb, come from an old-line political family. Mitt Romney, the same. Even Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, has been hanging around Washington for 30 years with John. John McCain, was the son of a Navy Admiral and spent several years as a Naval aviator and POW during the Viet Nam War era. In some aspect, most of his life was associated with the federal government. He was, literally, born into it.
According to a story by Jonathan Martin in the June 6, 2020 issue of the New York Times, several prominent GOP leaders are not enamored with the president and may vote for Joe Biden as a sort of protest. Since this seems to be the season for protests, their conduct may fit right in with current upheavals.
Former Sec. of State, Colin Powell — who didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 — openly admitted his support for Joe Biden. “I’ll be voting for him” he said, indicating he’s had a close relationship with Biden for 35 years.
No big deal. Powell is a classic liberal Republican, twice supporting Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for president.
Realizing he will need every vote possible to defeat Trump in November, Biden — or his handlers — has visions of forming a “Republicans for Biden” coalition. Undoubtedly, he’ll draw a few disenchanted Trump supporters, but the real question is whether more Democrats will continue to abandon the party because it has moved so far left that mostly socialists and ultra-progressives remain. Moderate Democrats are now the minority, or appear to be.
Plus, the Democrats never-ending crusade to harass and impeach Trump on something/anything, has worn thin with voters. For over three years of his first term, the president was constantly embroiled in some sort of skirmish with the Dems.
The fact no evidence, testimony or witnesses have been produced to substantiate lawful justification for Trump’s removal from office, has only succeeded in exposing the Dems’ maniacal hatred for the man. “He’s not one of us” is a familiar refrain. An obvious understatement.
Unless there’s a dramatic turn of events, I seriously question Joe Biden will be the next president — even if in his confusion he thinks he is.
Opinion columnist Mike Bibb lives in Safford.