A stamp of approval

Back in 1983, John “Cougar” Mellencamp released his hit tune “Pink Houses.” There is a line in the song that mentions how kids are told they could grow up to be president but “those crazy dreams just kinda came and went.” The grand ambitions of youngsters are worth following though, and they sometimes do pan out.
I am lucky enough to have known two women who have been immortalized on U.S. postage stamps because they followed their childhood passions. Margaret Mead and Eugenie Clark were both staff members of the American Museum of Natural History in New York during the 10 years my father, James A. Oliver, was director of that institution. I had free run of the museum’s fifth floor where the curators and other employees had their offices and got to visit with all of them. Those two made a big impression on me.
They had broken out of the mold designed for American women in the first half of the 20th century and certainly shattered any glass ceilings by becoming professional scientists. “Intrepid” is not a word often applied to people anymore, more’s the pity, but Margaret and Genie, as I knew them, were definitely fearless and courageous. One lived amongst “savages” in the South Pacific and one dove with sharks in all the oceans, seas and gulfs of the world.
As a kid growing up behind the scenes at the museum (as well as the Bronx Zoo and New York Aquarium, my father was the only person to hold the title of director at all three establishments) I had the impression all adults were like that. Once I was out in the world on my own I found that was far from being true. But they were fine role models for girls and boys alike.
Margaret Mead popularized the realms of anthropology and made it accessible to the masses, mostly through her books and speeches. She was a prolific writer, perhaps best known for her “Coming of Age in Samoa” where she meshed her interests in Polynesian culture with the study of adolescence. Her lengthy career was recognized in 1979 when Jimmy Carter awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously. She was indeed a brilliant, eccentric character who would sometimes emerge from her museum office, pound the floor with her famous thumb stick acquired in Papua New Guinea, and state, “Thank God I’m Margaret Mead.” Which was a sight to behold.
Genie Clark was already a trailblazing scientist who had founded the Cape Haze Marine Laboratory (now the famous Mote Marine Laboratory) in Florida before she joined the personnel at the American Museum of Natural History. She had designed and constructed aquarium tanks to hold large sharks that could be closely studied and she found them to have both intelligence and learning abilities despite the small size of their brains. Along with her SCUBA diving, she later would complete some 70 dives in submersible vehicles to depths up to 12,000 feet. She did as much as Jacques Cousteau to educate the public about the oceans and the denizens that lived there.
Genie Clark also wrote several books, including the best selling “Lady with a Spear” and “The Lady and Sharks.” Despite her constantly busy work life she managed to have five husbands and four children, a balancing act that outdid even Margaret Mead with her three spouses and single offspring. These were not conventional women.
Margaret Mead’s likeness was on a postage stamp in 1998; Eugenie Clark’s may be purchased today at any post office.
The current postage stamp features Eugenie Clark and a lemon shark.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.