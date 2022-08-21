A stamp of approval

Back in 1983, John “Cougar” Mellencamp released his hit tune “Pink Houses.” There is a line in the song that mentions how kids are told they could grow up to be president but “those crazy dreams just kinda came and went.” The grand ambitions of youngsters are worth following though, and they sometimes do pan out.

I am lucky enough to have known two women who have been immortalized on U.S. postage stamps because they followed their childhood passions. Margaret Mead and Eugenie Clark were both staff members of the American Museum of Natural History in New York during the 10 years my father, James A. Oliver, was director of that institution. I had free run of the museum’s fifth floor where the curators and other employees had their offices and got to visit with all of them. Those two made a big impression on me.

Tags

Load comments