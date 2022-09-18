Defund police and abolish the Federal Bureau of Investigation. That brings to mind a flashback to the mid-1960s through the early ’70s. There were left-wing groups such as the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the Black Panthers and others.

Their goal was to “bring down the establishment” and “put the Man in his place.” Their mission was to destroy or at least hurt “the pigs,” meaning the Federal Bureau of Investigation and all police.

