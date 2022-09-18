Defund police and abolish the Federal Bureau of Investigation. That brings to mind a flashback to the mid-1960s through the early ’70s. There were left-wing groups such as the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the Black Panthers and others.
Their goal was to “bring down the establishment” and “put the Man in his place.” Their mission was to destroy or at least hurt “the pigs,” meaning the Federal Bureau of Investigation and all police.
The SDS and such were dangerous people. If a mission involved killing people, including innocents, there was little or no hesitation to do that. Firearms, homemade bombs were among their arsenals.
There is today a similar threat to the FBI and law enforcement in general. It comes from right-wing extremists. It is a call to not only investigate the FBI but to also defund it.
In the aftermath of the 2021 Seattle riots there was a short-lived cry from the left to defund police during and after the riots. There were those calling for defunding police departments, saying they wanted money shifted from police to programs lacking in funding. They cited a need for more money for problem issues such as mental health and other community-based programs.
No argument there. There is a need to meet such goals.
Defund the police? Abolish the police? That notion came from a small group on the extreme left in the wake of Seattle. Now one rarely hears that cry from the left, at least not loud enough to be heard.
Getting rid of police is beyond absurd, but the anti-law enforcement message is alive.
Interestingly, the anti-law enforcement demand today comes from ultra-right extremists regarding the FBI. It is fueled by the agency’s recent raid on a former U.S president’s compound in which FBI agents seized highly classified documents that the ex-president had in his possession. He had no business having them. They belonged in the National Archives.
After Seattle, the question is how it would be done. What was the plan? Who would be in charge? What would be the cost?
There are no such questions being asked by those who are demanding the demise of the FBI. Their total focus is on what was done by the FBI at the ex-president’s Mar-A-Largo estate. Most, if not all, of these folks are among those who most vociferously claim that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen from Trump.
The false allegation was spread immediately after Joe Biden was declared the winner.
It helps substantiate the comment that "any lie frequently repeated gradually gains acceptance." In the many lawsuits subsequently filed by Trump’s legal team, all were dismissed, including by some judges who Trump appointed.
By the way, the comment about a lie being frequently repeated was made by Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s master propagandist. It certainly worked for Adolf and his twisted, murderous goals.
We have here in Arizona people serving in the U.S. Congress and others seeking office who are staunch supporters of the ex-president’s Big Lie. They have swallowed it hook, line and sinker.
Among them is Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, the former television newscaster. There is also U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters. Both have been called out by critics as being far too extreme.
Critics point out that Masters wants to privatize Social Security. That is to put it in the hands of Wall Street. Critics rightfully say it is gambling with money that millions of retired Americans have paid into during their working lives.
Left-wing extremists did not meet most of their goals in the 1960s and early ’70s, except for the United States finally pulling out of Vietnam. Some of those years that the SDS and their likes were making headlines were unsettling for many Americans.
Today, the idea of defunding or even dismantling agencies such as the FBI is even scarier.
What is particularly frightening is that the right-wing extremists who want to undo the FBI belong to the political party that has for many years claimed to be the party of law and order. Where does it actually stand for today?
What is the far-right extremists’ goal? Is it having martial law being the law of the land?
Heaven help this great country if that should ever happen.
America would then no longer be the land of the free.
Walter Mares is the former editor of the Copper Era newspaper. He lives in Clifton.