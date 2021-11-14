The Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona is excited to witness the fruition of a long time federal priority of funding for water infrastructure in the recent House passed “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.” We thank the undivided attention of our U.S. Senators and House members and staff who provided us time to present our member irrigation district water infrastructure needs which equates to approximately $1 billion in Arizona.
We have been working over the past decade with the National Water Resources Association, the Family Farm Alliance and other organizations to push for the addition of water infrastructure funding in infrastructure legislation to address aging infrastructure needs, to modernize water systems designed for irrigated agriculture, and to stretch water supplies further. Our systems truly need to be brought into the 21st century, especially during severe drought conditions in the western U. S.
We appreciate the collaboration with the Western Water Infrastructure Coalition that began a successful campaign in January 2021 to promote water infrastructure. The NWRA, Family Farm Alliance, the Association of California Water Agencies, Western Growers Association, and the California Farm Bureau led the effort and pulled together support of 220 organizations to assist in the campaign.
We were successful in reaching many media outlets from television, radio, print, and digital media allowing us to tell our story and explain our needs. One silver lining of a 21- year drought and recent Tier 1 shortage declaration by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is, it did assist us in conveying our message to Congress and the Biden Administration.
We are grateful that $8.3 billion has been provided to the Bureau of Reclamation to be spent over the next five years on water projects. The Bureau of Reclamation plans to hold stakeholder meetings soon to assist water users with their funding requests.
We look forward to President Biden’s signature on this extremely important legislation which will allow many water districts to hit the ground running with true “shovel ready” projects.