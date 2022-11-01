Advocating abortion alternatives

Pro-choice versus pro-life divisions, the abrupt overturning of Roe v. Wade, and the lengthy history of male “leaders” controlling female reproductive decisions are all reactive in nature. A new book by an unlikely author, a self-described Mormon mother of six, is advocating for much more proactive measures to diminish the more than half a million abortions that take place annually in the United States. It is a public health message.
Gabrielle Blair’s provocative and controversial book, “Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way To Think About Abortion” seeks to shift the focus of the abortion controversy from women to men. At a time when both mainstream political parties are vying for votes following the Supreme Court’s mandate and struggling for rational answers, any sea change should be welcomed and investigated. Lest we forget: United we stand; divided we fall.
Blair’s main premise is that even though it takes two to tango for planned procreation purposes, unintended pregnancies, predominately in females aged 15-44, are due to the irresponsible and untimely introduction of sperm by men and could be easily prevented. The author contends that men are 50 times more fertile than women (simple biology), ovulation is involuntary while ejaculation is not, and that a woman can’t walk away from an unwanted pregnancy like a man can. These are just a few of the 28 arguments she details in her book that seek to ward off the potential need or desire for abortion. Condoms and vasectomies get high marks.
None of the facts are new, of course, but calling abortion a men’s issue might be an energizing transformation in the conversation with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. It might also encourage a renaissance movement in foundational sex education in school grades 6-12, which are woefully under-represented (and getting worse). This despite 93 percent to 96 percent of parents approving of schools taking up the burden of teaching their kids about puberty, STDs, birth control, healthy relationships, critical communication and decision-making skills.
Religious dogmas that rely on Biblical instructions found in the book of Genesis instructing Adam and Noah to “go forth and multiply” are as detrimental to the modern overpopulated world as is the fable of Onan being struck dead for practicing rudimentary birth control in the same chunk of scripture. Pollution, poverty and violence are demonstrated results of high density overcrowding. People around the world are being killed daily for limited resources such as water, food, land, precious minerals and raw energy material. With 83 million people added to the fold each year this will only get worse. And not just for the human population.
The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity has long had a project called Endangered Species Condoms where they have doled out hundreds of thousands of free prophylactics to emphasize the wildlife extinction rate going on around us. The packages have catchy slogans such as “Wrap with care, save a polar bear” or “Before it gets hotter, remember the sea otter”. Which ties back into Gabrielle Blair’s book espousing proactive male accountability, knowledge, preparedness and restraint as the antidote to the reactive necessity for even contemplating abortion.
Blair has been mentioned in Time magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens, Vogue and Ms. magazine; heard on NPR, and seen on TV and interviews on the internet.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.