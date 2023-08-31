Polman

Dick Polman

 Contributed Photo

In the annals of scandal, Aug. 29 was quite and eventful day. I’ll try to unpack the proceedings.

The federal judge in the feds’ election subversion case decreed that the coup commander shall go on trial in Washington on March 4 — and if he doesn’t like it, well, tough: “Mr. Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule.” (He doesn’t like it. He fled to social media and whined about “fascist thugs.”)

Load comments