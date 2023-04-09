Peter Roff

It’s budget time again — and the one President Joe Biden proposed is a beaut!

Biden’s budget proposal is the kind of thing only a progressive could get enthused about it. It grows the executive branch’s regulatory power, takes total yearly spending to nearly $10 trillion by 2033 (up from just over $6 trillion now, post-COVID), and depends on increased regulatory enforcement actions to bring additional revenue in.

