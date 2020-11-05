If we’ve learned anything from the election, it’s the folks turned out in record numbers to cast votes for whichever candidates they favored.
Reports of a “Big Blue Wave” — a Democratic sweep, fervently prophesied by mainstream media news outlets and professional polling organizations — didn’t materialize or even come close. Many voters refused to accept the constant rants they must be racist, stupid or subhuman if they favored Trump. After four years of hearing this gibberish nonstop, they finally got the opportunity to express their disagreements.
Delays or omissions in reporting certain state election totals, including Arizona, has further complicated the situation, and resulted in multiple Republican legal challenges.
However, we did rediscover our individual political views are markedly different — at least when it comes to picking a president.
The closeness of the contest was a reflection of our society’s basic philosophy towards government: One group favoring an all-encompassing security blanket, while the other is more concerned with an individual’s dwindling independence.
Both groups, equally affected by the economy and an unseen menace — COVID-19 — has prompted a greater threat to our national financial security through the controversial imposition of lockdowns, business closures and stay-at-home mandates.
Folks have grown tired of hearing COVID being the excuse for nearly every social and government limitation imposed upon us. Especially when most reported infections soon recover or have no adverse reactions.
Instead of facing the contagion head-on, as we normally do with most other threats to our well-being, we seem to be hiding from it and coverings our heads and faces with wraps, shields, masks and whatever accessory we believe will protect us from a malady that has been responsible for the deaths of only 0.06% of the population. Actually, far less when co-existing medical conditions are subtracted from the equation.
Fear of contacting coronavirus was one of the reasons reflected in the nearly 70 million mail-in ballots received by election day. Unpacking, counting and documenting this mountain of paperwork takes additional personnel, equipment, training and time; much more than we’re accustomed to following an election. Delays also presented multiple opportunities for election fraud
Unfortunately, final vote tallies and recounts could linger for several weeks. If Joe Biden gets the coveted 270 Electoral College votes and declared the winner, that milestone will probably be a brief moment of celebration, forcing Joe to delay his acceptance speech until all the uncertainties are sorted out.
What a mess. I remember the days before computers when votes were tallied by hand and reported late in the evening, or early the following day. Any fraud involved? Probably. After all, when power and money are tossed into the mix a certain amount of shenanigans are to be expected.
Today, similar tricks occur, only on a much more expensive and grandiose scale.
By the way, this article was written Nov. 5, two days after the election. Lawyers for both sides are busily confronting each other and I’m not certain Joe and Donald have any fingernails left.
While President Trump doesn’t smoke or drink, he might wish to consider temporarily suspending his objection to the substances and enjoy two, three or four double-shots of Jack — Just to help calm the nerves.
His COVID experience was a piece of cake compared to this post-election crap!