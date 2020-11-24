COVID sanctions imposed by various governors and mayors upon tens of millions of citizens is spiraling out of control. At the same time, these officials conveniently ignore their own decrees.
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), recently apologized for attending an expensive dinner engagement, later insisting he needed to “practice what he preached.” Under Newsome’s guidance, California has enacted strict facemasks and stay-at-home mandates, business and school lockdowns and drastically restricted restaurant capacity and operating hours.
However, none of these hindrances prevented him from having a good time. Of course, he didn’t admit his transgressions until he was caught in the act.
Similar antics have been observed by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (CA-D) — mask-less at a beauty salon; U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA-D) — mask-less at a public airport; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) — mask-less at a Joe Biden victory party. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio (D) — have also breached their own coronavirus orders.
As expected, each one of these presiding officers insisted they had a legitimate reason for violating their decrees. To his credit, Newsom at least made a half-hearted attempt to eat crow.
More examples of “Laws are made for thee, but not for me.”
Meanwhile, the public continues to suffer from their demands and a resumption of the COVID contagion is again spiking in many parts of the country.
Obviously, current strategies imposed by government officials and healthcare experts is not working. Seems the more we test for COVID, sanitize and cover ourselves, shutdown businesses, schools and churches, and stay away from family and friends, the faster the pandemic spreads.
Maybe we need to seriously rethink what we are intentionally doing to ourselves before society is totally crippled by the commands of irresponsible leaders who seem to be more intent upon amassing individual authority than seeking common ground with the people they are overseeing.
What good does it do if a virus is the celebrated excuse to dramatically limit a citizen’s freedom to work, socialize and movement, if those actions inflict substantial economic, physical and mental hardships?
Adding to the discomfort, woke statements like “There is plenty of money for the government to pay people to stay home from work until the virus passes” is blatantly naive, stupid, insane or all three.
To purposely destroy a once vibrate economy in vain hopes of subduing a naturally occurring phenomenon is not only a fool’s folly, but an irrational approach to a problem that is fatal — by government statistics — to only about 0.065 percent of the population.
Now, we’re crossing our fingers a vaccine being rushed to market will be the silver bullet that alleviates our pain and suffering.
Meanwhile, to have certain government, health officials and civic leaders impose additional restrictions without benefit of lawfully enacting these declarations, is further provoking the people’s resentment. The on again, off again, on again mandates is not instilling much leadership confidence in an already virus fatigued public.
Folks can sacrifice only so much until their patience is exhausted. Particularly, if they begin to suspect some of their elected and appointed administrators are not equally sacrificing.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.