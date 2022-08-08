Rudimentary religion had its long historical roots planted 30,000 to 40,000 years ago when Homo sapiens (wise man in Latin) replaced their last closest relative, the Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis (named after fossils found in the Neander valley, Germany). Archaeologists, paleontologists and anthropologists can point to plenty of hard evidence of the ritual burying of human dead from that era. Since then there have been tens of thousands of pious belief systems incorporated around the world. The earliest were animism and paganism, followed by polytheism, and then relatively recently, monotheism.
Religion has always been meant to explain natural phenomena, assuage the fear of death, provide a moral cohesive bond among segments within various societies, and initiate leaders who could exercise control over others through their supposed ties with a divine being. Interestingly enough, in today’s world, out of all the different brands of religious groups available throughout the planet, Christianity, Islam and Irreligion are the top three on the list. They beat out Hinduism, Buddhism, folk religions, Judaism and all the others. According to PEW poll in December 2021, Irreligion, or lack of any religious belief, is the fastest growing category of them in the United States.
Historically, societies have also used religious designations to promote wars, bloodshed, and grabbing control of other lands and people. The Christian crusades and Islamic jihads are perhaps the best known of these. Various sects within Christianity have initiated deadly purges, witch hunts and ceremonial killings (being burned at the stake was a favorite for quite awhile) of each other, depending upon who had the might of the most powerful sword backing them up. People are still routinely murdered today throughout the world because of differing religious beliefs.
And now we see, in a blatant example of how women’s reproductive rights in the USA are being chipped away at one by one, religion is once again being shown flexing its muscles in an unethical way. At Walgreen’s and CVS stores, a pharmacist may refuse to fill a woman’s prescription for contraceptives or even sell condoms to a man or woman if it goes against the pharmacist’s religious beliefs. This is based on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that requires companies to go along with employees’ devout beliefs unless it is an “undue hardship” for the employer. But with the Supreme Court leaning heavily toward backing any action that has a convenient tag of religiosity to it — and human nature being what it is — it is easy to see how abuse of this system could creep in.
On a planet that is rapidly losing important resources (just look at the imminent water and electrical power loss on the Colorado River), in a country that has approximately 20 million citizens with serious drug problems, and where access to a legal abortion has been severely curtailed, the ability to deny contraceptives seems extremely short-sighted. It is just another example of how power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The new rallying cry for religious nationalism needs to have a spotlight and magnifying glass applied to it.
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition from Duncan.