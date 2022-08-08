Rudimentary religion had its long historical roots planted 30,000 to 40,000 years ago when Homo sapiens (wise man in Latin) replaced their last closest relative, the Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis (named after fossils found in the Neander valley, Germany). Archaeologists, paleontologists and anthropologists can point to plenty of hard evidence of the ritual burying of human dead from that era. Since then there have been tens of thousands of pious belief systems incorporated around the world. The earliest were animism and paganism, followed by polytheism, and then relatively recently, monotheism.

Religion has always been meant to explain natural phenomena, assuage the fear of death, provide a moral cohesive bond among segments within various societies, and initiate leaders who could exercise control over others through their supposed ties with a divine being. Interestingly enough, in today’s world, out of all the different brands of religious groups available throughout the planet, Christianity, Islam and Irreligion are the top three on the list. They beat out Hinduism, Buddhism, folk religions, Judaism and all the others. According to PEW poll in December 2021, Irreligion, or lack of any religious belief, is the fastest growing category of them in the United States.

