Just the mere mention of President Trump being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize has liberals’ blood pressure soaring to dangerously high hypertension levels.
Twice they’ve had to endure the unexpected discomfort. Surely, this must be some mistake or silly joke. How could an uncouth and despised world leader be seriously considered for such a prestigious award?
Maybe, because he’s actually done things to promote world peace.
After assisting in brokering peace relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde submitted Trump’s name to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for consideration.
In his letter to the committee, Tybring-Gjedde commented “Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter,” he recently reported to FOX News
People may have forgotten this is not Trump’s first time to be mentioned for the Nobel. In 2018, his name was submitted for arranging the Singapore summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. North Korea had been launching missiles toward Japan in an act of intimidation. Trump also met with the dictator on the Demilitarized Zone, a neutral border between North and South Korea.
However, Tybring-Gjedde did not nominate Trump simply because he’s fond of the guy. “I’m not a big Trump supporter.
The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts — not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing,” he said.
Can’t argue with that. Many people are still wondering what President Obama actually did to promote world peace. Mr. Tybring-Gjedde is certainly entitled to his opinions, as are left-leaning news reporters in the United States.
Writing in The Atlantic, Sep. 11, 2020, “End the Nobel Peace Prize,” author Graeme Wood casts aspersions on Tybring-Gjedde’s heritage and Trump’s qualifications to be considered for the award.
“Trolls are a Scandinavian invention,” he wrote, “straight from the frigid sagas of Norse mythology, but Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian, swears that he is not one. Observers of his antics this week could be forgiven for thinking otherwise.”
After slamming Tybring-Gjedde’s nation’s whimsical traditions, Wood goes on to argue the Peace Prize is an ambiguous trophy, often awarded to individuals who haven’t really exhibited peaceful tendencies, while ignoring other nominees who have.
Let’s face it, President Trump will rarely, if ever, receive a compliment or endorsement from the mainstream media. They are as far apart as Mercury and Pluto, and there’s no indication things are going to change any time soon.
If, by some unfathomable sequence of planetary realignments, Trump wins the Peace Prize and November’s election, then surely the Second Coming cannot be far behind.
Unless, the Second Coming turns out to be Trump’s second term. Then, the scripted chaos starts all over again.
Like COVID, Trump will continue to be blamed for whatever the problem is. Also, like COVID, he’ll be the excuse to never let a good crisis go to waste!
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.