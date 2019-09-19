September is Suicide Prevention Month nationwide and Teen Suicide Awareness Month in Arizona.
Gov. Doug Ducey made the proclamation earlier this month when he signed into law the Mitch Warnock Act (SB1468). The bill expands suicide awareness and prevention training in the state, in an effort to stem the tide of this national epidemic.
The National Vital Statistics System reports that, from 1999 to 2006, suicide was the third-leading cause of death of teenagers.
Across all age groups, Arizona is in the second tier of states with high suicide rates, at 18.2 per 100,000 population in 2017. The national rate was 14 per 100,000 population, and only seven states fall below the national average.
We bring all this up because suicide is, once again, causing a buzz in the Gila Valley, and some readers may be wondering why we haven’t splashed the front page with reports of those who have died.
We don’t for respect of the families and loved ones of those who have died.
There is no law preventing a news outlet from reporting on who committed suicide, nor is there is a law that prevents the disclosure of the names of victims of other crimes.
Digital outlets especially like to “name names.” We’ve seen that in the initial reporting on the nomination of now Supreme Court Justice Brent Kavanaugh, as well as the new allegations against him that have surfaced.
Digital outlets do that because they depend on clicks — the more times people click links on a page, the more the outlet can claim a larger readership (advertisers note: one person reading a page is still just one person, no matter how many times that person clicks). It’s sad but true and is referred to as “click bait.”
While we could name victims of sexual assault or report on suicide victims, we don’t because we adhere to journalistic ethics. The public has a right to know many things, but details about the self-inflicted death of an individual, inside his or her own home, will not improve the public’s quality of life.
It is, however, incumbent on us to investigate the causes and what the community is doing to reduce the number of suicides. Such as the story in today’s edition highlighting the rollout of Safford Unified School District’s newest initiative, teaming with the Don’t Give Up Project.
Spearheaded by district governing board member Shirley Chaplin, the effort calls on residents — regardless of school — to place signs of hope and encouragement in their yards, letting those struggling with suicidal thoughts know that they have the support of communities ready to help.
Suicide doesn’t just impact the immediately family of the victim — it impacts the entire community. We will continue to eschew sensationalism and, instead, responsibly report on what’s being done to reduce the number of suicides in the Gila Valley — not for “page views,” but because that’s the right thing to do.