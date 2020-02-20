To quote Jim Backus, “Oh Magoo, you’ve done it again!”
Doing it again is, of course the Arizona Legislature. Because year after year the Legislature seems to come up with a series of wildly idiotic moves and the 2020 Legislature is holding firm to that tradition.
The latest is House Bill 2259, which would designate a day in November as Victims of Communism Memorial Day in Arizona (an unpaid holiday, of course, because those ALEC members aren’t about giving away cash to the serfs).
Why do victims of communism need to be remembered in Arizona 29 years after the collapse of Soviet Union? The reason given by the bill’s sponsor — Bob Thorpe, of Flagstaff, who is always guaranteed to entertain — is that millions of people died under the communist rule of Stalin in the USSR in the 1940s and ‘50s.
Which is 100 percent correct. We’re not sure how many Arizonans were killed under Stalin’s pogroms — likely none — but, as with the Holocaust, it’s always good that were remember our world history, both good and bad.
What we found odd is that when Rep. Diego Rodriguez, of Phoenix, pointed out that perhaps Native Americans should be included in a victims memorial, Thorpe and the rest of Republican-controlled House went silent.
Rodriguez has a point — it’s been estimated that 90 percent of the Native American population was wiped out — through acts of violence and the introduction of previously inexperienced diseases — during European colonization and American expansionism of North America.
While it’s never comfortable to hold up a mirror to one’s deplorable history, the decimation of native people in pursuit of riches and power merits a memorial, right?
Well . . .
There’s no political advantage to remembering indigenous people being slaughtered — but there is when Democrats vote against a completely unnecessary bill condemning “communism.”
See, Republicans can now craft ads for this election cycle about the Democrats who voted against Thorpe’s bill, saying those Dems are “pro-communism.” And there are plenty of Baby Boomer voters (who actually vote, unlike the iGeneration) who remember, “Better dead than red” and will respond negatively to the Democrats’ votes, regardless of the actual merits (in reality lack thereof) of the bill.
Plus communism and socialism are virtually interchangeable in the minds of the average American, which gives President Trump and Republicans in Arizona an advantage at the ballot box in November should Bernie Sanders get the Democratic nomination.
“See? The Dems want us to abandon capitalism in favor of becoming Communist Russia! They nominate Sanders and the Democrats in the Legislature won’t even support a memorial to the people killed by the communists! Vote Trump and all Republicans down ticket!”
Thorpe’s bill is not governance — it’s political gamesmanship and a complete waste of time and taxpayer dollars.
If this is the type of nonsense we can continue to expect from our legislators, perhaps we were wrong and increasing their per diem isn’t such a good idea after all.