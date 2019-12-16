During the impeachment inquiry hearings, a law professor tried to make a joke about the Constitution’s limiting the power of a president, by saying he can name his son Baron, but that doesn’t make the child an actual baron.
The message was accurate, but by using an actual minor child, who has nothing to do with politics, both sides of the aisle were justifiably outraged. The professor apologized during the same hearing.
Melania Trump tweeted her outrage at what the professor said, again, fully justified. After all, she is a mother who loves her underage son and doesn’t want to see him dragged into partisan politics.
She also happens to have taken the issue of bullying as her mission as first lady. She reminded the professor, and us all to “be best.”
It’s a message we fully support — bullying of any kind is unwarranted, whether it’s adult to adult, or child to child. It is especially egregious when it’s an adult — who should know better — bullying a minor child.
Last week, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019. Thunberg, who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, is a very vocal activist on climate change, calling on world leaders to do more to stop the damage being done to the Earth, most especially President Trump.
President Trump made it no secret he believed he should be named Person of the Year. And his response to not receiving the honor was, we’re learning, typical — he cyber bullied a 16-year-old girl with special needs.
The president tweeted that Thunberg needs to “work on her anger management problem” and that she should “chill.”
The president routinely cyber bullies those with whom he disagrees, using schoolyard nicknames to mock his supposed enemies. The fact that Thunberg is a child apparently means nothing to him, all that matters is he wasn’t praised as he believes he should be.
Of course, Melania and her “Be Best “ campaign jumped right in to correct the president and present the calmer head that is so desperately needed at this time.
Oh, wait . . . we mean she showed she’s a big a hypocrite as everyone else in the Trump administration and on Capitol Hill.
When pressed why the first lady had not criticized the president’s cyber bullying of a minor child, the White House press secretary issued a statement that said, “Be Best is the first lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children. It’s no secret that the president and first lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”
Apparently the decision whether to “help children” really depends on whether that help promotes or denigrates her meal ticket. Remember, the president recently forgot Baron is his son. During a press gaggle in September where he talked about the evils of youths vaping, he said the first lady has “got a son, together, a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it.”
You’d think if there was a Be Best moment for Melania, that would have been it. We mean, taking kids from their parents and locking them in cages should have been the tipping point, but when he refers to his own child as someone else’s, that’s got to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Nope.
Look, we’ve all confused our kids’ names, to the irritation of all children involved. “C’mere John. I mean Sam . . . Tony . . . whatever your name is, come take the garbage out.” But we don’t know of anyone who has, in a moment of pride, referred to his biological child as someone else’s
By the way, the president wasn’t the only one cyber bullying Thunberg — Facebook is littered with “Christian conservatives” hurling vile epithets and mocking a 16-year-old girl with special needs.
So, what did we learn from all this? Nothing new, really. Our president has the emotional disposition of a first grader, people are so invested in party loyalty they are willing to compromise basic decency, and the first lady only cares about other children so long as it doesn’t raise the ire of her husband.
Is this how America is made great again?