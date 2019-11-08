As October came to a close, the CEO of Twitter made a startling announcement — the social media platform would not take paid political advertising in 2020.
Twitter and Facebook have come under fire in the U.S. House for allowing Russia to run roughshod, via paid ads, over the American electoral process in 2016.
While Twitter went full stop, Facebook opted to “damn the torpedoes” and embrace the chaos.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his platform would not only continue to accept paid political advertising from anyone — including, apparently, foreign powers wishing to disrupt the West’s democratic process — it adamantly refuses to fact check ads or remove ads that have been independently verified as deliberately false.
Zuckerberg’s reasoning for allowing deliberately false advertising is “that political speech is important,” he told investors on an earnings conference call.
President Trump’s campaign called Twitter’s decision an attempt to “silence conservatives,” but we see it more as survival.
A number of presidential candidates on the Democratic side have called for stronger oversight of social media, with some, such as Elizabeth Warren, calling for the government to treat Facebook as a monopoly and “bust it” similar to how AT&T was broken into regional “Bells” in the 1980s.
Twitter’s move will likely save it from the chopping block, though not from increased oversight should the Dems win.
We are staunch free speech supporters. We don’t believe any position should be stifled, including unpopular positions, such as those held by both extremes, such as Q Anon or Antifa.
However, an unpopular, or even revolting, position is different from making deliberately false statements. Russia’s digital disinformation campaign in 2016 should have shown us just how dangerous to the nation allowing bad actors to do as they please can be. And yet, Facebook is willing to aid and abet that damage in the pursuit of money.
Equally troubling is that taking deliberately false advertising should cause users to question everything they see on the platform, thus damaging legitimate businesses as well. Facebook, apparently, doesn’t care who gets hurt as long as it gets paid, but too many small businesses use the social media platform as the businesses’ primary marketing tool.
Which is why we continue to tell businesses that traditional media should be the primary focus of any marketing plan, with social media accounting for a small component of any marketing strategy.
In the spirit of full disclosure, this newspaper also takes paid political advertising, as do the local radio stations. However, both media will not accept any ads — political or during the normal course of business — that are deliberately false or libelous.
Traditional media of newspaper, radio and broadcast TV have standards to which we adhere. Social media does not, at least until Twitter’s most recent action.
Until social media can find a way to protect voters from the damage that comes from deliberate disinformation, social media should eschew paid political ads. Twitter did the right thing in opting out of political advertising for 2020.
Now Facebook needs to step up and do the same. If not, 2020 could be the last year of the service as it currently stands.