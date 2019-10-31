When one is ready to support a charitable cause, it can be daunting to choose which will receive your support — especially here in the Gila Valley where there are so many worthwhile nonprofit organizations doing great work.
Two we believe should be given a little extra attention are the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society and the Graham County Historical Society.
Too often, focus is spent on world and national history — and occasionally state history — but local history is given short shrift. That’s especially true in rural parts of the nation and in mid-sized cities.
Both the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society and the Graham County Historical Society are working hard to keep our local history alive. However, both are struggling to keep that mission going.
The Eastern Arizona Museum in Pima is in dire need of repair. The wonderful displays of pioneer clothing, photographs, diaries and other historical artifacts, donated by generous families whose forefathers settled the region, will be unable to be seen, appreciated and studied by subsequent generations if the museum building itself crumbles down on the displays.
Meanwhile, following displacement from the old Thatcher Middle School when district voters approved bonding to build a new middle school, Graham County Historical Society finds itself in need of an entire building.
Well, that’s not 100 percent accurate — the society actually has a donated metal building, and Graham County has committed land on which to place the building; however, the society doesn’t have the funds to erect the building.
Hundreds, if not thousands of historical artifacts relating directly to the origins and growth of the Gila Valley are sitting in storage, doing no one any good, while Graham County Historical Society works to raise money.
We must admit to a bias when it comes to these two historical organizations. After all, the newspaper is the written historical record of a community, so it’s natural for us to want to see the two museums flourish. Especially Graham County Historical Society, because that organization holds the bound volumes of the Courier (and predecessor Graham Guardian) that we donated when the old museum in Thatcher was open.
Luckily for locals, Safford City-Graham County Library, another key component in keeping history alive, has microfiche of those old newspapers, available for viewing by everyone.
However, we have an affinity for the actual newspapers, since more than one sense is engaged — touch in feeling the old, crinkly newsprint; sight in reading the old articles; and smell, because few things smell like old pulp newsprint. And a study reported in Psychology Today shows that smell is the sense most closely linked to memory.
But we digress . . .
If your passion runs to helping seniors, education, those with special needs, feeding and clothing those in need, nutrition, economic development or any other worthwhile nonprofit organization in the Valley, please continue to provide your support.
But if you could find your way to offer a little help to Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society and the Graham County Historical Society as well, we know both organizations would be grateful for whatever you can do.