Let’s face it . . . most of the bills put forward by members of the state Legislature just aren’t good for the state or its residents.
That’s because most legislators aren’t concerned about what’s best for the citizenry, they’re primarily focused on the concerns of big-money campaign donors — such as APS — and corporate interests that come via bills doled out by ALEC.
However, a bill that would benefit the legislators themselves is one we fully support.
State Rep. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, proposed a bill that would more than double the per diem paid to legislators who live in and represent districts from outside Maricopa County.
Right now, the three legislators who represent Graham and Greenlee counties gets $60 per day while the Legislature is in session — which is supposed to cover housing in the Phoenix area as well as three meals a day.
That’s not enough to live on, even if they ate from the dollar menu at a fast-food restaurant three meals a day.
The reason we support the bill is not because we think the legislators are being treated unfairly — it’s impossible to feel sorry for people in the pocket of multi-million dollar corporations — but because this might be a stepping stone to getting real people to run for state office.
Legislators are paid $24,000 for their service each session — service that requires them to give up their livelihood for a minimum of six months each year. Since the average person raising a family can’t afford to do that, and the average small-business owner can’t afford to be away from the business that long, it means the only people running for office are the wealthy, the stay-at-home spouses of the wealthy and the retired.
While each has things to offer, they shouldn’t be the only demographic making up our Legislature. We need people from all walks of life, who can share their experiences and make known the actual needs of their communities, not carry the water of out-of-state plastic bag manufacturers.
Unfortunately, that legislator pay will never increase, because it will take a vote of the public — and we just won’t vote to increase legislator pay. Increasing the per diem is a work-around.
Yeah, it’s a little sneaky, but it’s a start at perhaps getting real people to run for the Legislature. And then maybe we can stop the nonsense — such as the continued effort to take money from public schools to fund private education for the wealthy — and get some actual work done.